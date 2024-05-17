Highlights Manchester United are keen to wrap up a cut-price deal for Jarrad Branthwaite after deciding they will not meet Everton's £80million expectations.

The Red Devils are hoping to take advantage of the Toffees' financial problems and negotiate a deal worth in the region of £50million.

Branthwaite's future may not be decided until after Euro 2024 after putting himself in a good position to earn an England call-up for the tournament.

Manchester United have not given up on their attempts to land Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite despite the new-look Old Trafford hierarchy deciding they will not entertain paying up to £80million when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

There is uncertainty over who will be in the Red Devils' hot-seat by the time reinforcements can be drafted in as newly-appointed technical director Jason Wilcox is running the rule over whether boss Erik ten Hag deserves to remain in the dugout after failing to steer his side to Champions League qualification.

But plans to bolster the squad have been put in place after INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe was installed as a Manchester United co-owner thanks to completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club and taking control of football operations following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family.

Red Devils Outline Maximum Figure They Will Spend on Branthwaite

Premier League giants hoping to take advantage of Everton's financial issues

Manchester United have decided that the maximum they are willing to fork out for Branthwaite's signature is £55million, according to GMS sources, and they are looking for early indications that Everton are desperate to cash in because they are not in a comfortable financial situation and may need to sell prised assets.

The Toffees have been found guilty of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules twice in recent months, resulting in them being punished with points deductions, and the Red Devils are hopeful that they will look to secure some quick cash ahead of June 30 to avoid being in danger of further rule-breaking.

Raphael Varane is preparing to walk away from Manchester United at the end of his contract, leading to ten Hag being in the market for a fresh option at the heart of his backline despite being unsure over his own future, and Branthwaite is firmly on their radar ahead of potentially deciding to pounce.

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Raphael Varane Jarrad Branthwaite Raphael Varane Percentage of dribblers tackled 73.8 71.4 Ball recoveries 5.39 4.40 Tackles 1.93 1.20 Interceptions 1.49 1.00 Goals 0.09 0.07 Statistics correct as of 14/05/2024

GMS sources have been informed that the Red Devils would ideally like to secure the six-cap England under-21 international's services for £50million despite Everton's hopes of clinching up to £80million after a season which has seen him become one of the first names on the team sheet at Goodison Park.

As a result, Manchester United are eager to land Branthwaite for £30million less than the price tag slapped on him by the Merseyside outfit, but there are no indications at this stage that a bid of that magnitude would be deemed acceptable as plans are put in place ahead of next term.

GMS sources recently revealed that the FA Cup finalists have earmarked Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman and Bayer Leverkusen's title-winning centre-half Edmond Tapsoba as alternatives to the 21-year-old if they cannot strike a deal with Everton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has made 32 blocks over the course of the Premier League campaign, which is only bettered by James Tarkowski, Craig Dawson, Lewis Dunk, Fabian Schar and Virgil van Dijk

Ratcliffe Could be Forced to Wait Before Finalising Branthwaite Deal

Landing defender ahead of Euro 2024 expected to be difficult

GMS sources have been told that it will be difficult for Manchester United to sign Branthwaite before July as he is expected to be included in England manager Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the fast-approaching Euro 2024, although a deal being thrashed out ahead of boarding the flight to Germany has not been deemed impossible.

The 6 ft 5 central defender has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season, finding the back of the net three times along the way, and played a pivotal role in Everton ensuring they will retain their Premier League status despite being forced to contend with having points taken away from them.

Related Man Utd Prepare Aaron Wan-Bissaka Farewell as Exit Nears Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had five years at Manchester United but it hasn't quite worked out for him

Branthwaite, who has been described as a 'monster' by former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, has formed a formidable partnership with James Tarkowski in the Toffees' rearguard and appears to be on course to compete for silverware with the Three Lions despite still waiting for his first senior international cap.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League