Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has pinpointed Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres and Galatasaray loanee Victor Osimhen as his primary attacking targets for the summer transfer window after making plans to add further firepower to his Old Trafford squad ahead of next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Patrick Dorgu was the Red Devils' most expensive acquisition ahead of the winter deadline earlier this week, thanks to the Danish left-back completing a £30million switch from Serie A strugglers Lecce, recruitment staff and key decision makers were unable to bring in competition for strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Gyokeres has been described as 'world-class' thanks to his performances in a Sporting shirt, as has Osimhen by former Manchester United chief Jose Mourinho, and they are firmly on Amorim's radar as he goes in search of making his side more formidable in the final third of the pitch.

Gyokeres and Osimhen Wanted by Red Devils

Duo pinpointed as primary targets ahead of next season

Amorim has placed Gyokeres and Osimhen at the top of his wishlist ahead of having another opportunity to strengthen his squad in the summer, according to GMS sources, but Manchester United may struggle to get deals over the line for either frontman due to budgetary limitations at Old Trafford.

Although the Red Devils succeeded in easing the strain on their wage bill, with Aston Villa covering at least 75 per cent of Marcus Rashford's salary after negotiating an initial loan deal and Antony also joining Real Betis on a temporary basis during the early stages of 2025, they will have to remain cautious due to fears of breaching profit and sustainability rules.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are seriously interested in Gyokeres and Osimhen, who have enjoyed a prolific season in their current surroundings, but there are fears that they could be out of their reach due to both targets wanting lucrative contracts and a hefty fee needing to be forked out.

The Red Devils are aware that they could take advantage of a release clause worth in excess of £84million if they decide to up the ante in their pursuit of Gyokeres, which would allow Amorim to seal a reunion with the Sporting goal-getter, while Osimhen's price tag will be close to £63million when he returns to parent club Napoli at the end of his loan spell.

Manchester United's concerns over potentially facing significant stumbling blocks in their pursuit of the duo has resulted in exploring other options in preparation for entering the market, GMS sources have learned, and Ipswich Town marksman Liam Delap is on their radar as an alternative target.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has been averaging a goal every 73 minutes in the Primeira Liga this season

Zirkzee or Hojlund Could Complete Departure

Centre forwards facing uncertain future at Old Trafford

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are likely to offload Zirkzee or Hojlund during the summer, which would result in Amorim having further scope to bring in a new lethal finisher ahead of his first full campaign at the helm after succeeding the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.

The Portuguese tactician resorted to deploying Kobbie Mainoo in the lone striker role for the 2-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, but the Red Devils' academy graduate was hauled off after 70 minutes having only registered one shot and made as many key passes, highlighting the desperation to secure a fresh option.

Manchester United will entertain the possibility of selling Zirkzee or Hojlund unless their form drastically changes during the remainder of the campaign, GMS sources understand, and sanctioning at least one departure when the transfer window reopens would make room in the squad to recruit a first-choice frontman.

GMS senior reporter Fabrizio Romano recently revealed in his exclusive newsletter that the Red Devils are expecting more from Hojlund, while they are fully focused on helping him to make improvements ahead of potentially dipping into the market for a forward who would leap to the top of the pecking order.

Manchester United are already aware that Gyokeres would love the opportunity to work with Amorim again and, in a further boost, Osimhen showed that he was determined to sign during the winter transfer window before it became clear that a switch could not materialise midway through the season.

