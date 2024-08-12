Highlights Manchester United may have the opportunity to offload Jadon Sancho on an initial loan which includes an obligation to buy as Paris Saint-Germain have been circling.

The French giants are hoping to negotiate an initial temporary deal despite being unwilling to do the same when the Red Devils came calling for Manuel Ugarte.

Erik ten Hag is open to sanctioning Sancho's Manchester United departure in the aftermath of repairing his fractured relationship with the winger.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho could be handed a route out of Old Trafford before the fast-approaching transfer deadline as Paris Saint-Germain are interested in negotiating a loan deal which includes an obligation to make the switch permanent, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having been beaten to silverware in the Community Shield last weekend, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has moved to within touching distance of bolstering his squad as Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have been undergoing medical tests ahead of sealing their respective arrivals from Bayern Munich.

Dan Ashworth has been leading Manchester United's recruitment drive since being appointed as the Premier League giants' new sporting director and, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the verge of leaving for West Ham United in a £15million move, further outgoings are possible as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

PSG Earmark Sancho as Initial Loan Target

Winger has worked his way onto reigning Ligue 1 champions' radar

PSG are keen to negotiate an initial loan which includes an obligation to purchase Sancho at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, according to GMS sources, which puts an interesting spin on talks as the reigning Ligue 1 champions refused to entertain green-lighting a similar deal when Manchester United have been aiming to land Manuel Ugarte.

Although the 24-year-old winger got his season off to a shaky start by missing from the spot during the penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester City when the Community Shield was up for grabs, he is on the French giants' radar after racking up six goal contributions during a temporary spell with Borussia Dortmund last term.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are open to offloading Sancho - despite repairing his fractured relationship with ten Hag - as the likes of Alejandro Garnacho are blocking his path into the preferred starting line-up, but PSG are looking to acquire his services on loan instead of meeting his £30million price tag.

Jadon Sancho's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Alejandro Garnacho Jadon Sancho Alejandro Garnacho Shot-creating actions 4.40 4.03 Key passes 2.09 1.40 Shots 1.15 3.54 Shots on target 0.44 1.03 Goals 0.22 0.29 Assists 0.15 0.17 Statistics correct as of 12/08/2024

The England international has entered the final two years of his contract, which allows him to pocket up to £350,000-per-week if bonuses are triggered at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils are refusing to rule out the possibility of allowing a move to develop as his exit would relieve some of the strain on their wage bill.

PSG are circling due to there being an understanding that Sancho could leave Manchester United under the right conditions, GMS sources have learned, and head coach Luis Enrique is confident that a good market opportunity has come to light as he seeks fresh attacking options following Kylian Mbappe's departure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has got his name on the scoresheet 12 times and registered an additional six assists over the course of 83 appearances for Manchester United

Ten Hag Prepared to Reignite Ugarte Interest

Red Devils will return for Uruguayan if compromise can be found

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are prepared to return to the negotiating table for Ugarte if a new avenue opens up for a compromise to be reached instead of being forced to entertain the possibility of surpassing the budget the hierarchy handed ten Hag for the summer transfer window.

Although the Red Devils walked away from discussions for the Uruguayan defensive midfielder last month, due to PSG refusing to lower their lofty demands, the Ligue 1 heavyweights' desire to land Sancho could give them leverage to attempt to find an agreement ahead of the deadline.

But, in a potential twist, GMS sources understand there is a growing feeling that Manchester United are more eager to secure Ugarte - who is allowed to embark on a fresh challenge away from the Parc des Princes - than his current employers are in their attempts to secure Sancho's services in the coming weeks.

Ten Hag is refusing to solely focus on Ugarte as he seeks an ideal partner for Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park, with GMS sources recently revealing that the Red Devils have been working on a deal for Sofyan Amrabat in the background as they are aware that the Morocco international is interested in sealing a quickfire return from Fiorentina.

