Highlights Manchester United are considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been rated at £40m ahead of a potential switch at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Gomes could replace Casemiro, who is expected to depart Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are 'weighing up' a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window at Old Trafford, according to The Mirror's David McDonnell.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, with chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe having the final say on sporting and footballing decisions made behind-the-scenes.

Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag hopes to remain in his post beyond the conclusion of the 2023/24 season and be backed during the summer market, as he looks to build a side capable of challenging for major domestic and European honours. Gomes is enjoying an excellent campaign at Wolves and could be on the move at the end of this term.

Man Utd 'plot' move for Gomes this summer

The midfielder has been rated at £40m

According to The Mirror, Manchester United are considering a move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, with the 2024 summer transfer window set to open in June. The Red Devils are looking to sign a holding midfielder ahead of the 2024/25 season, with Casemiro likely to leave Old Trafford. The report claims that Gomes, rated at £40m, has been watched on several occasions by Man Utd, most recently in Wolves' 2-1 Premier League victory over Fulham on 9th March.

Wolves signed Gomes for £15m in the final days of the 2023 winter transfer window, with the midfielder establishing himself as a regular at Molineux. He scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Southampton on his debut in February 2023 and has since filled a Ruben Neves shaped gap in the middle of the park. Wanderers' appointment of Gary O'Neil, following Julen Lopetegui's departure in August 2023, has taken the South American to new heights.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gomes is third in the Premier League's list of tackles made this season (83).

Gomes has recently earned a call-up to the Brazilian national team and could be handed his first cap against Gareth Southgate's England in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium on 23rd March. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also thought to be attracted to the former Flamengo star's services.

'The Pitbull' as he is known in his homeland, 'fits the profile' of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who wants to end Man Utd's recent policy of spending excessive fees on players who offer no return either in the market or on the pitch. The Red Devils have also identified Gomes' teammate in Pedro Neto, as a potential replacement for Antony.

Man Utd will appoint Dan Ashworth 'despite delays'

The sporting director has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United will eventually appoint Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth as their sporting director, despite delays. The 53-year-old has been placed on gardening leave at St. James' Park, after making it clear he would be interested in a move to Old Trafford following an approach from the 20-time English champions.

Newcastle are standing firm on a compensation package for the former Brighton & Hove Albion director, as they look to secure a fee they believe is worthy of losing one of their key figures behind the scenes. Ratcliffe is looking for Ashworth to head the club's recruitment strategy, after almost a decade of poor business has seen the Red Devils slip behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.