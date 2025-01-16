Manchester United executives and members of the hierarchy will consider sanctioning Alejandro Garnacho's departure from Old Trafford if Serie A title-chasers Napoli up the ante and lodge a £59million bid ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut on February 3, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim has moved to within touching distance of making left-back Diego Leon his first acquisition of 2025, having agreed a deal worth in the region of £7million with Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno, but plans have been put in place to make further alterations to a squad languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Scott McTominay swapped Manchester United for Napoli in August, with £25.7million being enough to ensure he headed to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for a fresh challenge, and he could see former teammate Garnacho follow in his footsteps over the course of the coming weeks.

Red Devils Set Winter Price Tag for Garnacho

Napoli contemplating whether to make bid for winger

Manchester United are using Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's pending move to Paris Saint-Germain to their advantage as they have insisted that it would take a similar package in excess of £59million for Napoli to sign Garnacho as a replacement, according to GMS sources, and the Italian outfit are contemplating whether to make a bid.

The Red Devils are in a strong negotiating position as the winger still has three-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, which is threatening to complicate matters as former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte seeks fresh attacking impetus at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are prepared to entertain selling Garnacho at the right price, but Napoli have discovered that they may have to fork out the entirety of what they secure from Kvaratskhelia's imminent departure in order to get the deal over the line.

The Argentina international has struggled to win over Amorim since his appointment as Erik ten Hag's successor in the Old Trafford dugout, with him being axed from the matchday squad after a show of dissent towards his head coach last month, and it has led to uncertainty over his long-term future.

Napoli are mulling over whether to pounce, GMS sources have learned, and they have refused to rule out the possibility of heading to the negotiating table for Garnacho's services even though they have stopped short of testing Manchester United's resolve with a formal offer at this stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho boasted 86 per cent pass accuracy when he came on as a substitute in Manchester United's 2-2 draw with arch-rivals Liverpool earlier this month

Garnacho Will Not Seal Exit for Cut-Price Fee

Argentina international high on Serie A leaders' list of targets

GMS sources have been told that the idea of Garnacho leaving Manchester United for a cut-price fee as low as £34million has been dismissed as they are not desperate to offload him midway through the campaign, and they are waiting to discover whether Napoli are prepared to make a bid.

It appears that the 20-year-old is interested in swapping Old Trafford for the Serie A table-toppers as it has been reported that he has already agreed a five-year contract ahead of a potential switch, but his admirers have not entered club-to-club negotiations and the Red Devils' demands will need to be met.

Garnacho is high on Napoli's list of possible replacements for Kvaratskhelia, GMS sources understand, and Manchester United could be forced to contend with him moving onto pastures new as Amorim continues aiming to make his mark as he seeks to guide his side back into contention for a European qualification spot.

Speaking on GMS' brand-new podcast Market Madness, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner is being viewed as a 'dream signing' at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, leading to further doubts over whether he has a long-term future in his current surroundings.

