Manchester United star Christian Eriksen is set to be among the first big-names to fall by the wayside during new boss Ruben Amorim's Old Trafford reign as he is on course to be put up for sale when the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have entered a new era following Erik ten Hag's sacking last month and, ahead of domestic action resuming with a trip to Ipswich Town on November 24, the Dutchman's successor has been mingling with the squad he has inherited after leaving Portuguese giants Sporting.

Amorim has arrived in the Premier League for the first time in his managerial career after Manchester United forked out more than £10million in order to release him from his commitments at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, and he will be working closely with sporting director Dan Ashworth as he looks to make his mark in his new surroundings.

Red Devils Preparing to Sanction Eriksen Exit

Offers for midfielder will be entertained during winter window

Amorim is likely to make Eriksen available for a January transfer in one of his first major decisions since heading into the Manchester United hot-seat, sources close to the club have told GMS, as he has wasted no time in assessing the current make-up of the squad at Old Trafford.

The creative midfielder is poised to enter the final six months of his £150,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, meaning he will be in a position to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors and the fast-approaching winter transfer window is poised to be the Red Devils' final opportunity to cash in.

GMS sources have been informed that there will be scope for Eriksen to head through the exit door as Manchester United are willing to listen to offers during the early stages of 2025, but there still remains a possibility of him staying among Amorim's options until the end of the campaign.

Although the Denmark international became a key part of ten Hag's plans before Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wielded the axe, with him making 13 appearances and chalking up seven goal contributions since the campaign got underway, he is facing an uphill battle to win over his successor.

Eriksen's increased amounts of game time will not impact how he is viewed as Amorim makes long-term plans, GMS sources have learned, and there are no expectations for him to be handed the opportunity to sign a new contract which will keep him at Manchester United beyond the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christian Eriksen has a pass accuracy ratio of 90 per cent in the Premier League this season

Amorim to Give Hierarchy Feedback on Squad

Portuguese tactician analysing who is capable of meeting demands

Amorim is in the early stages of analysing the squad he has inherited from ten Hag and caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, according to GMS sources, and he will give the Manchester United board his thoughts on who will suit his style of play and those that can be sold when the transfer window reopens in January.

Eriksen is on track to be among the names the Portuguese tactician is willing to offload instead of integrating into his plans despite being described as 'world-class' by Brentford boss Thomas Frank when he joined the west Londoners ahead of an eventual switch to the Red Devils.

GMS sources understand that Manchester United are not likely to complete major transfers during the winter window, but they are prepared to negotiate deals that would make long-term sense as Amorim aims to ensure he has a squad which is capable of challenging for the Premier League title in upcoming campaigns.

Alvaro Fernandez could be among the Old Trafford recruits in the coming months as GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are considering triggering a buyback clause which would see him return from Benfica, but Eriksen's days with last season's FA Cup winners appear to be numbered.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/11/2024