Manchester United are determined to avoid a situation where they rush into striking a deal they later regret if they are unable to tempt Lecce into sanctioning Patrick Dorgu's move to Old Trafford and are forced to move onto alternative targets as the winter transfer deadline edges closer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash in the summer, with teenage defender Leny Yoro being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a switch worth up to £58.9million from Lille, they are just 10 points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone and head coach Ruben Amorim is seeking reinforcements.

The Portuguese tactician claimed he is in charge of a side in contention to be the 'worst team' in Manchester United's entire history after their 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, and he is running out of time to make adjustments to the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Amorim Devises Plan Amid Dorgu Uncertainty

Tactician unwilling to rush into buying alternative to 20-year-old

Manchester United boss Amorim and INEOS are insistent that they will not panic buy if they miss out on acquiring top left wing-back target Dorgu in the coming days, according to GMS sources, and they are still resisting the temptation to take advantage of the loan market even though the February 3 deadline is looming.

Although the Denmark international was rewarded with a new Lecce contract in October, which allows him to pocket in excess of £10,000-per-week at the Stadio Via del Mare, the Red Devils have been eager to lure him to the Premier League for the first time in his career as they aim to bolster their defensive options.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are looking to convince Dorgu's current employers to cash in by closing the £8million gap in valuation with an improved bid, but they are refusing to pay over the odds and will carefully plot their next move if it becomes clear an agreement cannot be found.

The Red Devils are facing stiff competition as Serie A table-toppers Napoli are looking to sign the 20-year-old in a deal which would allow him to remain on loan with domestic counterparts Lecce for the rest of the season, which may be viewed by his current employers as a better offer as they desperately attempt to avoid relegation.

Amorim is craving a new left wing-back option after deciding a lack of quality in the position is holding back his side's growth, and GMS sources have learned the former Sporting chief believes Dorgu has the physicality and technical ability to shine in the preferred system and make his mark in a Manchester United shirt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Dorgu completed 75 per cent of his passes and won two ground duels during Lecce's 4-1 defeat to Cagliari last weekend

Fernandez Unlikely to Seal Red Devils Return

Premier League giants can take advantage of buyback clause

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are unlikely to turn their attentions towards Benfica's Alvaro Fernandez if they are left frustrated in their pursuit of Dorgu as there are doubts over whether he is the long-term solution to their problems in the left wing-back position.

The Red Devils have an opportunity to land the 21-year-old for a cut-price fee after including a £16.9million buyback clause when they allowed him to embark on a fresh challenge in the Primeira Liga during the summer, but there are concerns that he is not a suitable option in their hour of need.

Manchester United are prepared to wait until the summer to bolster their options if their top target cannot be signed and an attractive alternative proposition does not arise, GMS sources understand, while Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes and Bournemouth man Milos Kerkez have been deemed out of reach.

Related Exclusive: 'World-Class' Man Utd Star 'Could Have Chance to Move to MLS' Manchester United midfielder Casemiro may have an opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge in Major League Soccer in the coming months

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United are set to make an improved bid worth close to £30million for Dorgu, but that still falls short of Lecce's demands as the Italian strugglers are seeking in the region of £34million after already rejecting an opening proposal from Old Trafford.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 23/01/2025