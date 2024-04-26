Highlights Manchester United will look into the possibility of landing Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong if Aaron Wan-Bissaka moves onto pastures new.

The Red Devils have stopped short of making a final decision on whether they are willing to sanction the right-back's Old Trafford exit.

Frimpong is keen to seal a move to the Premier League in the wake of being crowned a Bundesliga champion in his current surroundings.

Manchester United will only attempt to complete the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong a matter of weeks after his Bundesliga title success if Aaron Wan-Bissaka seals his Old Trafford departure during the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although there is uncertainty over who will be in the Red Devils' dugout heading into next term, thanks to new technical director Jason Wilcox being keen to assess boss Erik ten Hag's credentials during the final stages of the season, plans are being put in place as they look to bolster their squad.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's fresh investment, after becoming a co-owner of Manchester United due to completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club, has allowed key decision-makers behind the scenes to begin scouring the market for potential acquisitions in the wake of an underwhelming campaign.

Wan-Bissaka Must Depart Before Possible Frimpong Move

Netherlands international keen to seal switch to Old Trafford

Manchester United will only entertain the possibility of landing Frimpong if they see their right-back options depleted by Wan-Bissaka embarking on a fresh challenge ahead of the 2024/25 season, according to GMS sources, meaning there is uncertainty over whether a move to Old Trafford is on the cards.

It is understood that the Red Devils have not made a firm decision on whether they are willing to cash in on the 26-year-old, who is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his £90,000-per-week contract, but Serie A giants Inter Milan are showing interest ahead of the transfer window reopening.

Jeremie Frimpong's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Aaron Wan-Bissaka Jeremie Frimpong Aaron Wan-Bissaka Percentage of aerial duels won 52.0 46.7 Shots 2.27 0.14 Key passes 1.88 0.54 Shots on target 0.87 0.07 Goals 0.35 0.00 Expected goals 0.32 0.01 Assists 0.31 0.14 Statistics correct as of 25/04/2024

In a major boost for Manchester United, GMS sources have been informed that Frimpong is keen to move to the Premier League after being deprived of the opportunity to break into the Manchester City first-team during the early stages of his career, while he is aware of the Old Trafford interest building thanks to his impressive performances in a Leverkusen shirt.

Although the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions are not planning to offload a significant number of their star performers in the coming months, having gone the entire season unbeaten in all competitions, their Netherlands international right-back is one of the more likely figures to move onto pastures new.

Frimpong has a £34million release clause written into his contract, which means that Manchester United already know they can leave Leverkusen in a powerless situation by putting that fee on the table, but suitors will only be able to take advantage before Euro 2024 gets underway on June 14.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jeremie Frimpong has registered two or more key passes in 14 Bundesliga outings this season, with his highest tally of four coming in Bayer Leverkusen's away wins over Augsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach, as well as a home victory against Bochum

Red Devils Happy to Keep Dalot as First-Choice Option

Ten Hag more determined to bolster alternative positions

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United will not contemplate making a move for Frimpong unless Wan-Bissaka heads through the exit door because they are satisfied with Diogo Dalot remaining as their first-choice right-back heading into next season after he has been among the Red Devils' star performers this term.

The Portugal international has made 44 appearances in all competitions, racking up two goals and five assists along the way, and his form has resulted in ten Hag being more desperate to secure upgrades in alternative positions despite there being doubt over whether he will remain at the helm for much longer.

Related Ten Hag Has to Take '25% Pay Cut' if he Stays at Man Utd Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces a 25% pay cut if his side miss out on qualification for next season's Champions League at Old Trafford.

It has emerged that Manchester United have stopped short of firming up their interest in Frimpong, 23, as he has not been pinpointed as a priority due to there being a greater desire to acquire a new central defender, left-back, central midfielder and striker during the fast-approaching summer transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored