The striker has additional admirers in France and Saudi Arabia after entering the final six months of his Old Trafford contract.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth understands that Manchester United will accept an offer if a suitable proposal is put on the table for Martial.

Manchester United star Anthony Martial will be sold if a 'suitable offer' is lodged during the remainder of the winter transfer window, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT whether the Frenchman could have his Old Trafford contract extended to boost his value.

Despite spending more than £170million on reinforcements during the summer, boss Erik ten Hag has overseen an underwhelming first half of the season which has resulted in the Red Devils crashing out of the Champions League during the group stage, failing to defend their Carabao Cup crown and falling behind in the race for the Premier League's top four.

The Dutch tactician is looking to freshen up his squad ahead of the February 1 deadline and Martial, who has been on Manchester United's books since rubber-stamping a switch worth up to £58million from Monaco in 2015, appears to be edging towards the exit door.

Opening bid launched for Martial

Fenerbahce have attempted to steal a march on other admirers by launching an opening bid worth close to £6.9million for Martial, according to Turkish media outlet Takvim, and negotiations are ongoing with Manchester United.

The report suggests the Super Lig giants have made their move as they look to take advantage of the striker entering the final six months of his £250,000-per-week contract, which places him among the highest earners at Old Trafford, while they are also hopeful of their fruitful relationship with the Red Devils paying off.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Figures according to Capology - Correct as of 4/1/2024

Fenerbahce sanctioned Altay Bayindir's £4.3million move to Manchester United during the final hours of the summer window - allowing ten Hag to draft in competition for first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana - and they are keen for their recent negotiations to help strike a deal for Martial.

But a switch to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium is not a foregone conclusion as respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Lyon, clubs in Saudi Arabia and further Turkish outfits are also interested as they look to take advantage of the lingering uncertainty over the 28-year-old's long-term future.

Martial has been identified as a target for Inter Milan as well - although Porto marksman Mehdi Taremi is at the top of their shopping list - highlighting that he has a significant number of options as he looks to embark on a fresh challenge.

It is understood that Manchester United are not intending to trigger a one-year extension, meaning the former Sevilla loanee is already able to pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club, but Marseille have rubbished claims that they are in the running for his signature.

Sheth understands that Manchester United are not looking to take advantage of the one-year extension option written into Martial's contract as they do not want to continue paying his hefty wages, meaning they are at risk of seeing him walk away as a free agent in the summer.

But, in a bid to avoid that situation, the Sky Sports reporter is aware that the Red Devils are willing to entertain offers for the frontman and will cash in if a proposal meets their expectations before the winter window slams shut, resulting in him potentially following Jadon Sancho through the exit door.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"This is an interesting one because he is into the final six months of his contract. Manchester United have got the option to trigger a one-year extension on his contract but, as it stands, there are no plans to do that on the current terms. "With all of that in mind, if a suitable offer was to come in for Anthony Martial in January, we're told that Manchester United would consider that offer. "We could potentially see Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial leaving Manchester United in this window."

Ten Hag set for contract talks with Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United are planning to open talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka over a new contract before the end of the season, according to the Daily Mail, after buying themselves time by triggering a 12-month extension written into his current agreement.

The report suggests the Red Devils have indicated that they are willing to offer a higher pay package, with the right-back currently on £90,000-per-week, but initial discussions over fresh terms were put on hold while Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority shareholding deal was negotiated.

West Ham United have been plotting a move for Wan-Bissaka, having been frustrated in their attempts to land him ahead of the campaign getting underway, while former club Crystal Palace have also been monitoring his situation.

But Manchester United are in a stronger negotiating position should the 26-year-old - who cost £50million when he made the switch from Selhurst Park in 2019 - attract offers following their decision to activate his contract extension.

The Red Devils' eagerness to tie Wan-Bissaka down to fresh terms comes after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that they are keen to reward him with a long-term deal after winning ten Hag over.