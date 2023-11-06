Highlights Manchester United will entertain bids for Anthony Martial during the fast-approaching winter transfer window.

The striker is preparing to enter the final six months of his Red Devils contract at the turn of the year.

Martial snubbed the opportunity to head to Saudi Arabia ahead of the summer's September deadline.

Manchester United are 'willing to listen to offers' for Anthony Martial during the January transfer window, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT whether the Frenchman is likely to secure widespread interest after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Although the Red Devils' late win over Fulham papered over the cracks, having gone into the Premier League contest after being consigned to their worst run of form since 1972 thanks to losing eight of the last 15 games in all competitions, the striker has struggled to secure regular game time since the campaign got underway.

That is because Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag dipped into the transfer market to complete the £72million acquisition of Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta during the summer, which pushed Martial down the pecking order and closer to the exit door.

Martial in danger of seeing contract expire

Manchester United are not in a rush to negotiate fresh terms or exercise an option to extend Martial's contract by another 12 months, according to ESPN, which has led to ten Hag challenging the out-of-favour frontman to prove he deserves a new deal.

The report suggests the Red Devils were open to selling the 27-year-old last summer, due to his £250,000-per-week agreement being due to expire at the end of the season, but he turned down the opportunity to hold discussions over a move to Saudi Arabia.

Martial's representatives have dismissed claims that Manchester United offered him to Turkish giants Fenerbahce ahead of the most recent window's September deadline, but remaining in his current surroundings has not paid off as he has been starved of regular action and only registered one goal this season.

Anthony Martial's Premier League record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2015/16 31 11 4 2 0 2016/17 25 4 6 2 0 2017/18 30 9 5 1 0 2018/19 27 10 3 2 0 2019/20 32 17 7 1 0 2020/21 22 4 6 0 1 2021/22 8 1 0 0 0 2022/23 21 6 2 0 0 2023/24 9 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

West Ham United are among the clubs to have monitored his situation in recent months, and it is understood that the 30-cap France international will be allowed to seal his Old Trafford departure if the right offer is tabled at the turn of the year.

Although Martial became the most expensive teenager in the world when he joined Manchester United in a deal worth an initial £36million from Monaco eight years ago, club legend Gary Neville claimed 'there is no way he should be leading the line in any competition' as he could not stop his current employers crashing out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Newcastle United last week.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Sevilla loanee has pulled off a miracle by remaining on the Red Devils' books despite failing to put in consistently high performances for a number of years.

Jacobs understands that Manchester United are open to offloading Martial midway through the season after he has failed to reach the heights he achieved during the 2019/20 campaign.

But the respected reporter has hinted that it may be difficult for the Red Devils to find a buyer as there was not significant amounts of interest when they were initially willing to cash in while the summer window was open for business.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"He has been at the football club since 2015, but we've seen a sharp, sharp decline, particularly from that outstanding season he had in 2019/2020, where he scored more than 20 goals in all competitions and 17 in the Premier League. "In the four seasons since then, including this one, I don't think that he has even got to that number of 17 Premier League goals. I think Martial and Manchester United need a clean break. Erik ten Hag hasn't got the best out of him and, at this point, it might be better for both Martial and Manchester United to go their separate ways. "One thing is for sure - Manchester United would be willing to listen to offers now for Anthony Martial. He did have the opportunity to go to the Saudi Pro League last summer, but he rejected that chance and there weren't too many other suitors on the table."

Varane willing to quit Man United

Raphael Varane is open to leaving Manchester United during the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk, with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr being among the sides showing interest in acquiring his services.

The report suggests the central defender's representatives have received approaches from a number of clubs around the world, meaning he could complete his Old Trafford departure less than two years after arriving in a £41million deal from Real Madrid.

Heading to Al-Nassr would allow Varane to seal a reunion with former Manchester United and Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 145 goals over the course of two spells with the Red Devils and has shone in the Saudi Pro League.

Ten Hag has opted against drafting the 2018 World Cup winner back into his starting XI in recent weeks, limiting him to just 570 minutes of action since the campaign got underway in August, but the Dutch tactician is not under pressure to sanction his departure.

That is because Varane will still have 18 months remaining on his £340,000-per-week contract when the January transfer window opens for business.