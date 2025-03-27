Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim and influential figures at Old Trafford are prepared to sanction the departure of Alejandro Garnacho as long as their demands are met when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils will secure a welcome cash injection of £40million if Aston Villa choose to take advantage of the option to make Marcus Rashford's loan switch to the Midlands permanent, plans have been put in place to make further alterations to the squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The budget handed to Amorim will receive another boost as long as Chelsea do not choose to pay a £5million penalty to send Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United at the end of the season, but there is still significant uncertainty over whether Garnacho has a long-term future in his current surroundings.

Red Devils Open to Sanctioning Garnacho Exit

Doubts persist over how Argentina international fits into system

Manchester United are willing to sell Garnacho at the right price in the summer, according to GMS sources, and his increased amount of game time is not a reflection of him edging closer to solidifying a place at the forefront of Amorim's plans as the Portuguese tactician prepares for his first full campaign at the helm.

The Red Devils highlighted that they were not prepared to offload the wide forward for a cut-price fee when they slapped a £70million price tag on him after Napoli lodged a formal proposal during the winter transfer window, but they will be open to fresh offers from admirers in the coming months.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are waiting to discover the level of interest in Garnacho - despite Amorim's U-turn over minutes on the pitch - as admirers may not be prepared to meet their valuation, while they are still monitoring his performances thanks to doubts over how he fits into the preferred system and style of play.

Although the Red Devils are not under immediate pressure to cash in on the Argentina international as he still has three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, they are giving indications that he will be given the green-light to embark on a fresh challenge if a suitable offer is tabled.

Garnacho's upturn in opportunities before the break from domestic action was a reflection of the circumstances Manchester United found themselves in after allowing Rashford and Antony to depart on loan midway through the season, GMS sources have learned, rather than him making himself a key component of future plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho won three ground duels, registered as many shots and got his name on the scoresheet during Manchester United's win over Leicester City earlier this month

Cash Deal Still Preference if Garnacho Leaves

Amorim waiting to discover if 20-year-old has viable destination

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United's preference would be to agree a cash deal if Garnacho is to leave Old Trafford in the coming months, but they will continue playing the waiting game due to being no closer to having clarity over whether there is a viable destination.

Although the 20-year-old has been described as 'incredible' by teammate Rasmus Hojlund, he has struggled to fully win over Amorim since the former Sporting chief was named as Erik ten Hag's successor in November and has seen his current employers refuse to rule out the possibility of agreeing terms for him to leave.

Manchester United are unlikely to negotiate a swap deal which would see Garnacho head to Napoli and Victor Osimhen move in the opposite direction as it has been deemed complicated, GMS sources understand, but the striker is on the Premier League giants' radar after he has enjoyed a productive loan spell with Galatasaray.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils fear Paris Saint-Germain will beat them to the Nigeria international's services due to the reigning Ligue 1 champions being in a position to meet his price tag and wage demands, leading to alternative targets being identified as the summer transfer window edges closer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/03/2025

