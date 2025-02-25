Manchester United have set their sights on wrapping up a deal for Geovany Quenda ahead of the summer transfer window officially opening for business as head coach Ruben Amorim has made a reunion with the Sporting star a priority ahead of his first full season in the Old Trafford dugout, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Portuguese tactician made adjustments to the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag before the winter deadline, with Patrick Dorgu being the most expensive acquisition thanks to sealing a £30million switch from Serie A strugglers Lecce, he is already planning to secure further reinforcements when the next opportunity arises.

Marcus Rashford could make a permanent departure from Manchester United at the end of the campaign, when Aston Villa will have a £40million option to turn his loan move into a long-term agreement, and Quenda has been pinpointed as an option to offer fresh creativity from the flanks if he joins.

Red Devils Eager to Finalise Move for Quenda

Teenager determined to seal Old Trafford switch ahead of next term

Manchester United are looking to push through a pre-summer agreement for Quenda, according to GMS sources, and they have been given a significant boost in their pursuit as he is open to completing the move regardless of whether his admirers succeed in their attempts to secure a European qualification berth in the final months of the season.

The 17-year-old has a release clause worth in the region of £84million written into his Sporting contract, but the Red Devils are determined to negotiate a lower fee and can use his desire to head to Old Trafford to their advantage during ongoing discussions with his current employers.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are confident they will be able to recruit Quenda without having to sanction big-name departures first, which will not be the case when it comes to other targets due to needing to ease the strain on the wage bill, leading to Amorim making his arrival an early priority to get the ball rolling ahead of the summer.

The three-cap Portugal international, who has also been on the bench for the senior squad on two occasions following his rapid rise, has already verbally agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and he is waiting to see if a fee in the region of £33million will be enough for Sporting to give him the green-light to embark on a fresh challenge before next term.

Manchester United are in danger of missing out on bagging qualification for a continental competition heading into the 2025/26 campaign, despite recovering from a two-goal deficit to snatch a draw at Everton last weekend, but GMS sources have learned that Quenda's stance over a move to Old Trafford will not be impacted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Geovany Quenda won five ground duels and registered three successful dribble attempts during Sporting's Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund last week

Amorim Reunion is Big Attraction for Quenda

Sporting academy graduate understands tactician's philosophy

GMS sources have been told that Amorim's relationship with Quenda has made a transfer to Manchester United an attractive proposition for the Sporting academy graduate, and the Portuguese tactician is keen to get the deal over the line due to an awareness that he already recognises his philosophy and has plenty of scope to continue improving.

The teenager, who can be deployed in an attacking role or at wing-back, has been described as 'complete' by the Red Devils' chief and his desire to test himself in the Premier League for the first time in his burgeoning career has given his suitors optimism of being able to have him on their books in the coming months.

Manchester United are adamant that Quenda's style of play could result in him quickly establishing himself as a fans' favourite at Old Trafford if they can clinch the deal, GMS sources understand, while there is confidence that his exciting way of attacking and opening up chances would go down well in the stands.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd 'Fear' Struggle to Sell 'Hopeless' £64m Star Manchester United are concerned that they will struggle to sell Rasmus Hojlund when the transfer window reopens

GMS sources recently revealed that Amorim has already discovered the terms needed to reunite with the up-and-coming talent after amicable discussions have been held, but the Red Devils still need to convince Sporting to sanction his departure after succeeding in turning their transfer target's head.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 25/02/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox