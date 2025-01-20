Manchester United have been handed a significant boost in their attempts to win the race for the signing of Patrick Dorgu as the Old Trafford transfer target has already negotiated for Lecce to sanction a winter move if a suitable offer is tabled ahead of the winter window slamming shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having described his side as being contenders for the 'worst team' in the Red Devils' history in the aftermath of suffering a 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, head coach Ruben Amorim is upping the ante in pursuit of reinforcements as the February 3 deadline edges closer.

Antony is on the cusp of sealing a loan switch to La Liga side Real Betis after the terms were verbally agreed between all parties, and plans have been put in place for Manchester United to bolster their squad as they aim to climb back into contention for European qualification during the remainder of the campaign.

Red Devils Have Opportunity to Recruit Dorgu

Left-back keen to complete mid-season switch to Old Trafford

Manchester United have been given fresh optimism in their pursuit of Dorgu as the terms of the new contract he signed in October mean he has a verbal pact to leave Lecce this month if a big club comes calling and an offer at the right price is lodged, according to GMS sources, while he is keen to complete a move to Old Trafford.

Although the left-back was rewarded with a deal which allows him to pocket in excess of £10,000-per-week a matter of months ago, he has been the subject of widespread interest and his current employers are in danger of seeing him seal a mid-season departure from the Stadio Via del Mare.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United feel they have a chance of landing Dorgu for closer to £21million despite being valued at more than £34million, and they are involved in ongoing discussions despite falling short of making a formal proposal at this stage.

The Denmark international has been described as Lecce's 'crown jewel' in the backline, having played a key role in their bid to avoid relegation from Serie A, and his arrival at Old Trafford would enable Amorim to bring in fresh competition after Luke Shaw has spent the majority of the campaign on the treatment table.

Manchester United are working on a deal for Dorgu and are not expecting personal terms to be an issue if they succeed in persuading Lecce to cash in, GMS sources have learned, having discovered that he is open to sealing the move and competing in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Dorgu completed 75 per cent of his passes and won two ground duels during Lecce's 4-1 defeat to Cagliari last weekend

Amorim Faces Stiff Competition to Sign Dorgu

Premier League rivals also showing interest in 20-year-old

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are facing stiff competition for Dorgu's services as Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have looked at pouncing, while there is a belief that the latter are aiming to sign a youthful left-sided defender in 2025 after also joining Amorim in having Milos Kerkez on their radar.

Bournemouth have been determined to hold out for more than £40million and are desperate to keep the Hungarian on board as they continue battling for European qualification, resulting in the Red Devils and Blues turning their attentions towards raiding Lecce for their 20-year-old fan favourite.

Dorgu has a serious chance of breaking into Manchester United's preferred starting line-up if he heads to Old Trafford as they are prepared to sanction a loan move for Tyrell Malacia, GMS sources understand, in the aftermath of giving the green-light for Antony to join Betis on a temporary basis despite continuing to cover a significant portion of his wages.

GMS sources recently revealed that the former Nordsjaelland man would find it difficult to turn down the opportunity to link-up with the Red Devils even though Napoli and AC Milan are toying with the idea of attempting to keep him in Serie A if he leaves domestic rivals Lecce in the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/01/2025