Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is desperate to sign a new left wing-back within the first two weeks of the winter transfer window after it has been pinpointed as a problem position during the early stages of his Old Trafford reign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend - courtesy of goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo - meaning they are heading into Christmas in the bottom half of the Premier League and having lost four of the Portuguese tactician's first nine matches at the helm.

Amorim has been unable to call upon Luke Shaw since the England international suffered a fresh muscular injury not related to the calf problem which ruled him out for the opening months of the campaign, and he is preparing to dive into the market for reinforcements as he aims to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Amorim Determined to Land Shaw Alternative

Tactician desperate to act quickly in winter transfer window

Amorim has set Manchester United's recruitment staff a two-week deadline to acquire a left wing-back after the winter transfer window opens for business on January 1, according to GMS sources, as Shaw's injury has resulted in him being eager to bring in a replacement midway through the campaign.

The 29-year-old has been on the Red Devils' books since completing a £30million switch from Southampton in June 2014, making himself one of the first names on the team sheet when fully fit, but lengthy periods on the sidelines thanks to various issues have led to there being concern over his reliability.

GMS sources have been informed that Amorim is worried by the lack of tactical evolution since moving into the Manchester United hot-seat, with the left wing-back berth being considered a problem, and there is a possibility that he will bring in a short-term fix next month before readdressing the situation in the summer if required.

Shaw is poised to enter the final two-and-a-half years of a contract which allows him to pocket up to £200,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, and his injury record has led to him being in serious danger of falling down the pecking order ahead of returning to full fitness at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are working on securing fresh competition as soon as possible, GMS sources have learned, and they will accelerate plans to identify their top target after attempting to get back to winning ways when they make the trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw has been limited to just 68 minutes of Premier League action this season

Malacia's Return to Fray Not Impacting Plans

Red Devils pinpointing numerous potential arrivals

GMS sources have been told that Tyrell Malacia's return to the fold has not had an impact on Manchester United's plans to strengthen their left wing-back options as there is an awareness that he needs more time to get back to full match sharpness after a prolonged spell on the treatment table.

The Dutchman made his first senior appearance in 550 days when he started the Red Devils' Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt last month, having missed 72 encounters from May 2023 after being forced to undergo knee surgery, but Amorim is still having to ease him back into action.

Manchester United already have a number of left wing-backs under consideration, GMS sources understand, but they are determined to discover if an easy deal can be pulled off during the early stages of the winter transfer window as they do not want to let the situation drag on.

The Red Devils are mulling over whether to take advantage of a buyback clause which would see Alvaro Fernandez return to Old Trafford a matter of months after he was sold to Portuguese heavyweights Benfica by Ten Hag, GMS sources recently revealed, having seen him flourish in his current surroundings.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 24/12/2024