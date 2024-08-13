Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has set his sights on welcoming two more exciting additions to Old Trafford after landing Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The Dutch tactician is particularly keen to recruit a fresh defensive midfield option before the transfer window slams shut later this month.

Jadon Sancho heading through the exit door may also lead to Manchester United signing a versatile forward in the coming weeks.

Manchester United are looking to remain active in the transfer market as boss Erik ten Hag is aiming to make two more significant signings after luring Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to Old Trafford a matter of days before the new Premier League season gets underway, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils, who will go head-to-head with Fulham in their top flight opener on Friday after missing out on bagging silverware in the Community Shield last weekend, started their summer spending spree when they completed the £36.5million acquisition of Joshua Zirkzee from Serie A outfit Bologna.

Leny Yoro has also joined Manchester United from Lille, while de Ligt and Mazraoui have arrived in a double deal worth in excess of £50million, but sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with making more adjustments to the squad ahead of the fast-approaching August 30 deadline.

Ten Hag Sets Sights on Landing Further Fresh Faces Before Deadline

Dutch tactician remains particularly keen to sign defensive midfielder

Ten Hag could potentially make two more big-name acquisitions after deciding against making de Ligt and Mazraoui the final summer additions at Manchester United, according to GMS sources, and the Dutch tactician has pinpointed strengthening his defensive midfield options as a priority ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte has been the Red Devils' first-choice target for the position throughout the summer, but they have turned their attentions elsewhere after it became clear that reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are unwilling to drop their lofty demands despite there being a significant gap in valuation.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have remained in dialogue with Burnley over a potential deal for Sander Berge, having kept their options open, and they are determined to lower the fee the Championship promotion hopefuls are seeking during further negotiations.

Sander Berge's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Manuel Ugarte Sander Berge Manuel Ugarte Pass completion percentage 88.1 91.2 Percentage of dribblers tackled 58.6 48.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 57.1 53.8 Clearances 1.80 1.16 Blocks 1.47 1.26 Key passes 0.87 0.65 Statistics correct as of 13/08/2024

Although the 26-year-old missed the Clarets' 4-1 victory against Luton Town as they got their campaign up and running on Monday, the Red Devils are interested in reaching an agreement with his current employers even though they are holding out for up to £30million in the aftermath of losing their Premier League status.

Sofyan Amrabat sealing a quickfire return is another possibility for Manchester United, with GMS sources recently revealing that the Moroccan is open to heading back to Old Trafford after spending the majority of last season on loan from Serie A side Fiorentina despite an option to make the move permanent being snubbed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sofyan Amrabat made 30 appearances during his temporary spell with Manchester United, while he also played the full 90 minutes as the Red Devils overcame rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final

Sancho Departure Could Lead to Red Devils Recruiting Versatile Forward

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United will consider dipping into the market for a versatile attacker if Jadon Sancho heads through the exit door in the coming weeks, although they will also mull over bringing in an out-and-out striker due to being desperate to avoid a similar situation to last season.

Although Rasmus Hojlund made 43 appearances in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign - getting his name on the scoresheet 16 times along the way - ten Hag was left short of options on the occasions where the frontman was unavailable due to injury, and he has refused to rule out bringing in further competition despite recruiting Zirkzee.

Sancho's future could play a pivotal role in deciding Manchester United's next move as they aim to improve their productivity in the final third of the pitch, but GMS sources have learned that attempting to land Dominic Calvert-Lewin from domestic rivals Everton is unlikely even though he has been linked.

