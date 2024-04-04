Highlights Manchester United target Dani Olmo "likes Manchester" amid a potential move to Old Trafford from RB Leipzig this summer.

Olmo's next destination depends on other interested clubs, with Barcelona and Real Madrid also linked to the 25-year-old.

Man Utd are considering the £52m-rated attacking midfielder as an alternative to Crystal Palace's Michael Olise.

Manchester United's prospective target Dani Olmo "likes Manchester" ahead of a potential move from RB Leipzig during the 2024 summer transfer window, according to ESPN journalist Rodrigo Faez.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, with chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe having the final say on footballing decisions at Old Trafford.

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag is under pressure to succeed in the final weeks of the 2023/24 season, and hopes to receive the backing of the new minority owners during the summer market. Olmo has endured an injury-plagued campaign with Leipzig and could consider a move to the Premier League next term.

Dani Olmo 'likes Manchester'

His next destination will depend on other linked clubs

According to ESPN's Rodrigo Faez, speaking to MUFC MPB, Dani Olmo "likes" Manchester and the English lifestyle ahead of a potential move to Manchester United this summer. The RB Leipzig attacking midfielder could be on the move in the coming months.

However, Olmo's future will depend on how aggressive other clubs are in their pursuit of his signature. Barcelona are another European giant linked with his services. However, Faez believes that his playing style is more suited to the Premier League than La Liga, which could give the Red Devils the edge in any negotiations:

"He likes Manchester, he likes the City and the English lifestyle. It will depend on Barcelona and other linked clubs, but I think he is more fit for the Premier League game style than La Liga."

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Man Utd are considering Olmo as a potential transfer alternative to Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. Last month, The Daily Mail claimed that the Premier League giants and Real Madrid were among sides looking at the 25-year-old's signature. The report also states that Olmo has a release clause worth £52m which becomes active this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Olmo has scored 28 goals and registered 33 assists in 143 appearances for RB Leipzig.

After starting the season by scoring a hat-trick against Bayern Munich, it's no wonder that the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping an eye on his progress. Olmo signed a contract last June which runs until the summer of 2027, meaning Leipzig are under no pressure to sell for less than the release clause. Man Utd are looking at targets across Europe as they look to improve their attacking and creative options.

Man Utd contemplating Joselu move

The striker would be interested in a switch to Man Utd

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are contemplating a summer move for Espanyol striker Joselu. The 34-year-old is currently on loan at Real Madrid, where he has established himself as a regular in the matchday squad for Los Blancos.

Jones admits that Joselu's preference would be to make a permanent switch to Real Madrid, but hasn't ruled out the possibility of joining Man Utd this summer. The experienced No. 9 has the advantage of having a lack of wage demands and ego, making him the ideal backup to Rasmus Hojlund. Joselu also has Premier League experience, having played for Newcastle United and Stoke City in England's top-flight.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 04-04-24.