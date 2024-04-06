Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand during the upcoming 2024 summer transfer window at Old Trafford.

Head coach Erik ten Hag's challenging season with the Red Devils may prompt the club to sign the 24-year-old.

Hjulmand, although linked to Man Utd and Barcelona, remains focused on Sporting amid growing interest in his services.

Manchester United are interested in signing Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand during the 2024 summer window, as transfer insider Dean Jones hints a defensive midfielder could be on the shortlist at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are looking ahead to a new era after minority owners INEOS acquired their share in the club in February. Chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe will head up football operations behind the scenes.

Head coach Erik ten Hag has endured a torrid 2023/24 season at Man Utd, with qualification for the next term’s Champions League unlikely, having exited the continent’s premier club competition at the earliest possible stage this campaign. Hjulmand is enjoying an exceptional season at Sporting and could be set for a significant move to one of Europe’s big five leagues this summer.

Hjulmand responds to transfer speculation amid Man Utd interest

According to Record (via The Metro), Manchester United remain admirers of Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand. The Red Devils are paying close attention to his ‘evolution’ this season alongside Barcelona.

Sporting are aware of the rising interest in Hjulmand’s signature and could offer the 24-year-old the captaincy next term. Sebastian Coates, Luis Neto, and Antonio Adan’s futures are uncertain. The Lisbon-based giants could also hand the star an improved salary. Still, they already hold a strong negotiating position, given that his current contract expires in the summer of 2028.

Man Utd could look to rebuild Erik ten Hag’s midfield this summer. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that he has hinted that Casemiro could be sold amid strong interest from Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen has revealed that he is unhappy with the lack of minutes he has received under ten Hag this term. However, speaking to Portuguese outlet Betano (via The Metro), Hjulmand has revealed he is wholly focused on Sporting and has no immediate plans to leave:

“Estadio Jose Alvalade is a very special place to play. I feel at home. I knew the importance of the club in Portugal, and also in Europe, as Sporting has played in the Champions League and the Europa League many times.”

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (31st March) that Hjulmand could be the ideal long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo in midfield. If the Red Devils are to sign the Denmark international, they may have to pay a hefty release clause fee of £69m.

Casemiro vs Morten Hjulmand - 2023/24 stats Casemiro (Premier League) Morten Hjulmand (Liga Portugal) Appearances 16(1) 22(2) Minutes 1267 1728 Goals 1 3 Assists 2 2 Yellow cards 4 8 Pass success rate 83.4% 86.9% Aerial duels won per game 1.5 0.6 Tackles per game 2.9 1.9 Fouls per game 1.2 1.3 Clearances per game 2.2 0.8 Overall rating 6.90 6.93

Dean Jones - Hjulmand would ‘fit with the current’ Man Utd team

Jones feels that Hjulmand, dubbed an "absolute monster" by journalist Zach Lowy, could be an ideal fit for Man Utd’s midfield after being told on “good authority” that he is a player who “definitely interests” the Red Devils. The transfer insider recommends keeping an eye on the Sporting star. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s well reported that United scouts were at the Benfica-Sporting game, and while all the talk is of them pursuing Joao Neves, I have been keeping an eye on Hjulmand’s performances because I have it on pretty good authority that he is definitely someone that interests them for the midfield. United could sign him at a more reasonable fee, and his performance levels at Sporting have been consistently good. “He’s a great blend to fit with the current team, too - he knows Eriksen and Hojlund and comes from the same pathway that Bruno Fernandes walked to end up at Old Trafford. United are monitoring a few different defensive midfielders, but I recommend keeping an eye on Hjulmand.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘admires’ Ross Barkley at Man Utd

With the 2024 summer transfer window opening in just over two months, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be eager for his Manchester United recruitment team to make suggestions ahead of the market. Since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, the Red Devils have been hamstrung by poor business. They must correct that to reach the summit of English and European football again.

Recent reports have claimed that Ratcliffe is an admirer of Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley. The 30-year-old spent the 2022/23 season on loan at OGC Nice, another football club among INEOS’ sporting portfolio.

Barkley currently plies his trade for Luton and is a big reason why the Hatters still have a chance of securing an unlikely Premier League survival in the campaign's final weeks. It’s thought that the Kenilworth Road outfit won’t stand in Barkley’s way should they succumb to relegation to the Championship this summer.

