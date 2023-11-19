Highlights Manchester United face an important January transfer window, and plans will already be being drawn up.

The Africa Cup of Nations in the new year could give the Red Devils a goldmine of talent to sign.

GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at five potential transfer targets that United could scout during the tournament.

While they've quietly turned things around a little bit, there's no denying that Manchester United still need to recruit some talent in a major way. You only need to look at their defensive situation right now to know that they need names through the door. Bringing in some fresh faces is a must if Erik ten Hag wants his side to realise the goals they set before the season started.

There are a number of positions that need filling, not just in defence, so we've decided to come up with a list of players that the Red Devils could target in the near future, but with a little twist. Rather than scour through the entire footballing landscape, we're solely looking at players who will be taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations in early 2024 and picking out some stars whom United could pursue after they manage to impress during the international tournament. We're not saying they will 100% sign every single player that we name here, but they very much could identify them as potential targets if things go well in AFCON.

Samuel Chukwueze

With the banishment of Jadon Sancho and the high-profile struggles for Antony, it's pretty clear that United very much need to bring another right-winger in and Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze would be a solid option for the team. The 24-year-old emerged as a seriously impressive talent at Villarreal, making over 200 appearances for the Spanish club and earned a move to AC Milan in the summer.

The Nigerian signed a five-year contract with the Serie A club, but things haven't exactly been all too successful just yet. In 10 appearances, he's registered just one assist and has failed to find the back of the net yet. He's still a very talented player, though, and could play a pivotal role at the African Cup of Nations for his country.

If he does shine for Nigeria at the tournament, United could turn their attention towards Chukwueze and, considering the rough start he's had at Milan, they might not be too reluctant to let him go.

Mohammed Kudus

If United wanted to bring in someone with a little more Premier League-proven experience to fill that glaring hole on the right wing, then Mohammed Kudus would make a lot of sense for the team. He's been thriving at West Ham United following his move from Ajax in the summer. He's settled in very quickly in England and has been key to David Moyes' side so far.

In that sense, it might be hard to convince the Hammers to sell the 23-year-old, but Ten Hag would be wise to do whatever it takes to get him through the door and to Old Trafford. He's already proven he can perform in England and would be an immediate upgrade on the right wing. Heading to the African Cup of Nations with Ghana, a standout tournament would only make him more enticing to the Red Devils and numerous other clubs.

In terms of the current Ghana squad, only Jordan Ayew (19) and Thomas Partey (13) have scored more goals for the nation than Kudus (7), so it's almost certain that he'll be influential to the side in the upcoming international tournament. If they go far, there's a strong chance he'll only garner more interest.

Reinildo Mandava

The right flank isn't the only area where United need reinforcements as their entire defence could do with a little work. Injuries to key personnel have seen the club reduced to the bare bones at the back, and it's time they added some depth to the backline. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both out with injuries, the Red Devils have been using a number of stop-gaps at left-back, without any real long-term solution.

Reinildo Mandava would be a solid option to come in and take control of the role while Shaw is out injured and, depending on how well he took to life in England, even make the position his own for a while. The Atletico Madrid star arrived at the club in 2022 and has been solid on the left for them so far.

The 29-year-old might not be the most eye-catching, headline-making signing ever, but he'd be a smart addition to United, and it's those sorts of moves that the club needs to make to keep moving forward in the right direction. Reinildo hasn't actually played a game this season, having suffered an ACL injury last season, but as he edges towards a return, he should be healthy in time for the African Cup of Nations and if he has a solid tournament with Mozambique, he could emerge as a target for Ten Hag.

Edmond Tapsoba

This season, we've all seen how thin United are in the centre of defence. The fact that Jonny Evans has had to play eight times so far already is a testament to how few options they have right now in the position. An injury to Lisandro Martinez and Ten Hag's apparent distrust in Raphael Varane has seen the Norther Irishman spend a lot of the season playing alongside Harry Maguire, in a partnership no one could have seen coming earlier on in the year.

In all truth, Maguire has actually been solid throughout the campaign so far and has gone a long way into rebuilding his reputation at Old Trafford after he had endured several rough years there, but it's clear that the club need to add more options into the team to play at the back. Edmond Tapsoba would be an excellent choice and not only would he provide depth, but it's likely that he'd also force his way into the starting lineup.

The 24-year-old has been fantastic for Bayer Leverkusen since joining the Bundesliga club in 2020 and has already played close to 150 games for the club. As they've been transformed under Xabi Alonso's guidance, he's also become an integral figure in their success. Considering the start to the campaign that Leverkusen have had this year, and they've been nothing short of tremendous, it might be hard to pry Tapsoba from the club, but he'd be a fantastic addition. As he takes part in the African Cup of Nations with Burkina Faso, he might draw more attention and could become a target for Ten Hag.

Abakar Sylla

If United wanted to look at some long-term options for their defence, Abakar Sylla would be an ideal target for the team and, at 20 years old, he's got plenty of room to grow and develop into an elite player. After a breakthrough campaign at Club Brugge last year which saw the defender play a key role in the club's Champions League campaign, he moved to Strasbourg in France in the summer and has a solid start to life in Ligue 1 so far.

The Ivory Coast star made his international debut in 2022 and will most likely feature in a prominent role at the heart of the nation's defence as they participate in the African Cup of Nations. If he impresses during the competition, more eyes will likely fall on him and more and more top sides will show an interest. United could very well be one of them.

He's still very young and very raw, so if he was brought to Old Trafford, it's unlikely he'd bring about any immediate results, but given time to develop, he could prove to be a very smart bit of business. Now, as we said earlier, we're not exactly saying that United are guaranteed to sign these five players in the future. Far from it, actually, but we think that with the club in desperate need of some new faces, these players are just a number that could attract their attention during the African Cup of Nations.

It feels as though since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, United have always relied on signing the biggest names possible, and it's very rarely worked out for them. You only have to look at how the likes of Angel Di Maria, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Radamel Falcao got on at Old Trafford to see that the method just hasn't been too fruitful for the club. The names we've listed here aren't the biggest stars in the world, but they're solid talents that the Red Devils would be wise to take an interest in instead. Bruno Fernandes wasn't exactly a world-renowned star when he moved to Manchester and that deal has worked out pretty well so far.

With that being said, the club would be smart to focus on bringing in players who are suited for the job and not just the most high-profile stars they can get their hands on. It would go a long way into helping the Red Devils return to the peak of English football and some of these players would be a good start.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt