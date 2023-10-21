Highlights Jadon Sancho's struggles and difficulties on and off the pitch have raised doubts over his long-term future at Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag could look to replace the England star in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils could target five wingers to come in and usurp Sancho in the United squad.

When Jadon Sancho first joined Manchester United, there was a lot of optimism surrounding the move, and it initially looked like the club had signed a world-class talent who would be dominating down the right-hand side of the pitch for them for years to come. His work at Borussia Dortmund was sensational, and the Red Devils were far from the only club who were interested in his services when they brought him in.

After terrorising the Bundesliga, a move to the Premier League felt like the next natural step on Sancho's road to the very top of football, but that's not quite how things have fared for him. Following his move, he struggled to replicate the form he'd once shown in Germany, and it became painfully apparent that he wasn't going to enjoy that level of success with United.

He couldn't quite make an impact in the side and across 82 games with the team, he's scored just 12 goals and created six assists which is well short of where many thought he'd be right now. Unfortunately, it seems like he's not going to get many chances to add to his tally either. After a very public outburst on social media following Erik ten Hag's comments about him in September, it seems the 23-year-old has essentially alienated himself from the club, and he hasn't appeared since. With his future looking bleak, it's looking more and more likely that he'll be on his way out of Old Trafford sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, we've decided to look at some potential players that could be brought in to replace the Englishman and rank the very best five. Without further ado, let's dive into that list below.

Michael Olise

Several huge clubs were interested in Michael Olise this summer, including the likes of Chelsea, but he decided to stay with Crystal Palace and signed a new long-term deal with the Eagles. This shouldn't deter United from considering pursuing him, though, if Sancho does in fact head towards the exit door.

The former Reading man has been a huge addition to Palace's side following his arrival in 2021. His ability to carve open defences with his passes makes him a vital component to how Roy Hodgson's side play, and he'd be a massive loss for the club, but a huge addition for United if they were to sign him. At just 21 years old, there's still so much room for Olise to improve too and considering the glimpses of brilliance that he's already shown in the Premier League, he should be on their radar if they do find themselves in search of another right-winger to replace Sancho.

There isn't a space too small for Olise to dribble through so far and considering how young he still is, it's a testament to his brilliance that he was named Palace's Player of the Year last season. He likely wouldn't come cheap, especially after signing this new deal, but he'd likely be worth every penny.

Federico Chiesa

One superstar that United should consider turning to if they were to replace Sancho, is Federico Chiesa, who hasn't been as brilliant as many would have expected at Juventus, but a change of scenery could be the catalyst for him to take his game to the next level. At Fiorentina, he emerged as a genuine elite player and many thought he'd become one of the very best wingers in the world in no time.

He's not quite as devastating as many predicted just yet, but he's still a very effective winger and would fit quite nicely into Ten Hag's system at Old Trafford. Chiesa is known for his superb stamina, excellent work rate and unbelievable dribbling skills meaning he'd be a nightmare for Premier League defenders to deal with.

He loves cutting in from the flank and creating goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates which, when paired with the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, could prove to be a serious problem for the Red Devils' competition. There's obviously the risk that his game wouldn't translate to England, similarly to Sancho, but we think he'd be worth a gamble.

Jarrod Bowen

On the surface, Jarrod Bowen might not feel like the glamorous signing that many United fans will want to see coming in the future, but considering how successful he's already been in the Premier League, we'd certainly say it's a move the club would be wise to consider. Initially shining for Hull City in the Championship, he joined West Ham United in the top flight back in 2020 and hasn't looked back since.

The winger has been a fantastic player for the Hammers, and it's safe to say they wouldn't have been quite as successful in recent years if he hadn't been a part of the team. Just this season alone, he's already scored five goals in his first seven appearances and has been in fine form throughout his entire spell in London.

He excels at the fundamentals, and his speed, ball control and eye for goal would be massive for the Red Devils who haven't received much of that from Sancho so far. He might not be as flashy a player as the former Dortmund man, but he is guaranteed to deliver and would do so for Ten Hag if given the chance. He's even got experience playing European football too, winning the Europa Conference League with West Ham last year, something that would come in handy at Old Trafford.

Domenico Berardi

It's quite wild that Domenico Berardi hasn't earned a move to one of Europe's elite squads already considering how good he's been over the last several years at Sassoulo. In fact, the majority of his career has seen him playing at an elite level, and he's regularly been one of the Italian side's most important figures.

Having shone at the club in his early days, he moved to Juventus in 2013, but bizarrely went straight back to Sassuolo on loan for two years, before rejoining his former side on a permanent deal. The lack of opportunities he received at the Old Lady looks quite glaring now considering just how impressive he's been in Serie A.

One major criticism aimed at Sancho has been his effort, but that wouldn't be an issue whatsoever with Berardi whose work-rate off of the ball is second to none and his ability to bring teammates into the game has been crucial over the years. He's shone in Italy and has never played outside of the country, so there are question marks as to how well he'd perform if he were to make that jump to England, but considering the form he's shown for almost a decade now, we'd say he's worth the bargain.

He's still just 26 years old and not only would offer the Red Devils an incredible Sancho replacement on that right-hand side, but he's also capable of playing across the entire forward line, giving them crucial flexibility if they were to ever need it. This would be a fantastic move.

Moussa Diaby

For several years at Bayer Leverkusen, Moussa Diaby looked like a serious prospect, but similarly to Sancho, there was the question lingering over him about whether he could replicate his form in the Bundesliga outside of it. We've seen first-hand that the transition isn't easy. The likes of the United man, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner all moved to England with huge pedigree only to fall way short of expectations.

Diaby has already proven that isn't the case with him, though. Having joined Aston Villa this summer, he has been absolutely exceptional for the Midlands side and already looks like one of the best transfers of the year. In his first few months at Villa Park, he has emerged as one of Unai Emery's star players and has been influential in their incredible start to the season so far.

In the past, he has been likened to Arjen Robben due to his blistering pace and his tendency to dance past defenders with ease and would be a fantastic addition to the Red Devils squad. Having started all eight of Villa's Premier League games so far this campaign, Diaby has already chalked up five goal contributions, offering a level of output that Sancho has failed to bring at Old Trafford so far. Considering he's already proven himself in England, and has the ability to really take over a game as demonstrated with Villa, he'd be a magnificent choice to take over for the former Dortmund man if necessary.

Well, there you have it, some incredible names on that list who would do a wonderful job at Old Trafford if given the opportunity, but if you're not quite convinced on some of them, check out the table below to take a closer look at the career statistics of all five players, and you may find yourself changing your mind, who knows?

Player Appearances Goals Assists Current Club 5. Michael Olise 144 13 33 Crystal Palace 4. Federico Chiesa 254 60 46 Juventus 3. Jarrod Bowen 206 100 48 West Ham United 2. Domenico Berardi 358 138 92 Sassuolo 1. Moussa Diaby 219 56 59 Aston Villa

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.