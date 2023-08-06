Highlights Manchester United may target a central defender in the summer transfer window, but it is not their highest priority at the moment.

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly on United's shortlist and they may need to act quickly to secure his signature.

There are discussions about potentially loaning out young forward Mason Greenwood, with a decision expected before the start of the season.

Manchester United are set for a busy end to the transfer window, despite getting some fantastic business done early.

The Red Devils have already completed the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana so far, with Rasmus Hojlund completing a medical ahead of a potential move.

After qualifying for the Champions League, Erik ten Hag will have been desperate to get some deals over the line early in the window.

United will want to compete not only in the Premier League, but also in Europe, as they look to add to their third place finish and Carabao Cup triumph last season.

Ten Hag has done an excellent job in the hot seat at Old Trafford so far, but there's no doubt they will be looking to push rivals Manchester City for the title next term.

Fresh faces and competition for places will undoubtedly be welcomed by United fans around the globe, with their opening fixture a matter of days away.

Now, three journalists have provided GIVEMESPORT with some unique insight on one potential new signing, an update on Mason Greenwood, and a position that might not be a priority before the window slams shut in September.

Central defender

Despite the magnificent form of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane last season, United have been linked with multiple defenders during the summer transfer window.

According to the MailOnline, the Red Devils are now interested in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Any deal could rely on a potential outgoing, with the report claiming that the Manchester club have rejected a bid from West Ham United for Harry Maguire.

The news comes after Axel Disasi closes in on a move to Chelsea, with the Evening Standard suggesting that the central defender was also a target for United.

Now, journalist Dean Jones has given his thoughts on how high signing a defender is on United's priority list.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I find it surprising that’s where United might turn in a moment like this but the news that Disasi has ended up at Chelsea is not exactly ideal.

"I still feel there is a chance United turn to one of their other options on the continent, but an up-and-coming Premier League star is definitely an interesting idea. A defender is probably the lowest ranked need as it stands anyway.

"A midfielder is where they are going to turn after Rasmus Hojlund, and then they need to find Maguire a new club to make space for any new centre back."

If United fans are hoping for a new addition at the back this summer, it might be one that comes later in the window once a midfielder is signed after Hojlund's announcement.

Sofyan Amrabat

As Jones previously touched upon, a midfielder could be the number one priority for the Red Devils for the rest of the window.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is on United's shortlist.

Jacobs adds that a defensive midfielder could be the position we see ten Hag looking to reinforced once a striker arrives through the door at Old Trafford.

Now, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has insisted that United simply can't waste any time on the Moroccan midfielder.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Manchester United can't waste time because the competition for Amrabat is really fierce. Al-Ahli targeted Amrabat as one of the players to sign to strengthen their midfield and are working out how to make this happen.

"The Saudi club have been in talks with his entourage for some weeks and have set a deadline, next Monday, for getting a final response from the central midfielder. Also, Atletico Madrid are still in the race. They consider Amrabat a backup solution for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg."

It appears United may have to get a move on and secure Hojlund's signature, so they can turn their attention to bringing Amrabat to the Premier League.

With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen now into their thirties, and the former spending multiple weeks on the sideline due to suspension last season, it's no surprise to see ten Hag prioritising a central midfielder heading into the new campaign.

With the new Premier League term kicking off next week, United may have to get a move on for multiple reasons.

Mason Greenwood

Back in February, Manchester United officially announced that the club were going to conduct their own internal investigation on young forward Greenwood, after the Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges against him.

This comes after it was confirmed that United had suspended Greenwood following accusations that he had attacked a woman.

The Express have claimed that the Manchester club have now completed their investigation, and the report carries some quotes from ten Hag.

He said: "It’s a club decision. Of course, I have said my ideas and opinions but it’s a club decision. We all have to accept that. I can’t say so much about it, but what I say is I shared my opinion about it, so let’s see what’s going to happen and what the decision will be."

Reports have emerged over the last few months that the United academy graduate could leave the club on loan during the summer transfer window, with Serie A side Atalanta interested.

Now, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has given us an update on Greenwood and where his future could lie.

When asked about when we can expect a decision on the 21-year-old, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, before the season starts. Obviously he's still not training with the team. I think it would be difficult for United to pick him in the near future. It would maybe invite a lot of unwanted, negative PR. So, I think the most likely outcome is that they loan him out.

"Obviously, I don't think they've got grounds to cancel his contract, unless there's something we don't know about. I think probably going out on loan to a European club is most likely."

It's certainly going to be interesting to see how United deal with this one.