Manchester United are in the market for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and they could fund a move by offloading two of their current players, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is looking to improve his squad to be able to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

So far in the summer transfer window, United have completed the signings of Andre Onana and Mason Mount, whilst they are also close to securing the signature of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

After qualifying for Champions League football and wanting to push for the Premier League title, ten Hag may be seeking further reinforcements before the window closes in September.

One player the Red Devils have been linked with is Moroccan midfielder Amrabat, with journalist Ben Jacobs recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester club have held internal discussions regarding the Fiorentina star.

After Marcel Sabitzer's loan spell ended this summer and with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro now in their thirties, it could be time for ten Hag to add more bodies to his midfield.

Casemiro, although impressive when he did play, missed a handful of games due to suspension after receiving two red cards in the Premier League.

Now, talkSPORT reporter Crook has claimed that we could see United offloading two players in order to fund their pursuit of Amrabat.

What has Crook said about Man Utd?

Crook has suggested that Fred and Dean Henderson could be sold during the summer transfer window.

The reporter adds that United have been smart with their business so far, particularly when it comes to not overpaying for some of their targets.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think if they can get those deals done, that will free up the cash to sign Amrabat, as long as Fiorentina don't get too greedy.

"Because in fairness, all three of the deals they've done so far - Mount, Hojlund, and Onana - the selling clubs started their valuation a bit higher than what Manchester United actually ended up paying.

"So for once, they've actually done some quite good negotiating."

What's next for United?

United have strengthened in midfield, between the sticks, and are close to bringing a striker to Old Trafford.

With another midfielder in Amrabat potentially being looked at, it just leaves the defence as an area in which ten Hag is yet to improve.

According to the MailOnline, Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite have both impressed the scouting department in Manchester.

Considering the Red Devils currently have Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof as their centre-back options, you'd imagine it's not a major priority over the next few weeks.

However, incomings will often be impacted by any potential outgoings, so if the likes of Fred and Henderson do leave the club, it could force United's hand in the transfer market.

It's certainly been an exciting start to the window for United fans, and it will be interesting to see if there is more to come.