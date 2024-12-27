Manchester United's new revolution started with the appointment of Ruben Amorim in November, and that was just the beginning for INEOS with many changes also expected in 2025.

It’s going to be crucial to see the impact of Financial Fair Play on the club’s plan for the new year, which is why the January transfer window is probably not going to be crazy or exciting for several clubs around Europe, similar to what happened one year ago. But the outgoings will be really important for all clubs in order to make room for new signings, prepare for the summer transfer window and find solutions for players who are no longer untouchable.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Dec. 30, 2024) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Monday, December 30th. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Marcus Rashford is One to Watch in January

Amorim left him out of his Man United squad again on Boxing Day

The most important situation to resolve at Man United is surely the Marcus Rashford one; Ruben Amorim has confirmed it’s only his own decision to leave Rashford out of the squad, but for January it’s still not clear if there will be a club ready to pay what Manchester United want for Marcus, and also cover his big salary - another crucial factor of this story.

For sure it’s going to be one to watch, as January or the summer could be the time to part ways for Rashford and Man United, as sources anticipated already in November, even before the massive Manchester derby exclusion decided by Amorim and the coaching staff.

Victor Lindelof Expects to Say Goodbye to United in 2025

Amorim is willing to sell the Swede in January for right offer

There are more players who could leave Manchester United based on proposals. £31m star Victor Lindelof is expected to say goodbye to the Red Devils in 2025, with his contract due to expire in June; Man United will be open to listening to proposals in January, but when a player has the chance to be a free agent a few months later it has to be the right opportunity, or he could decide to wait until the summer to find his favourite solution without involving the club.

There have been several links between Leicester City and Lindelof due to Ruud van Nistelrooy’s appreciation, but sources guarantee that there are no talks ongoing and probably the Swedish defender will look at different clubs when it’s time to leave Man United.

Eriksen Most Likely to Leave Man United on Free Transfer

The situation is quite similar also for Christian Eriksen. Manchester United have already decided internally that his contract will not be extended and that the Danish midfielder will leave on a free transfer in the summer - only a good proposal could change the story and see him leave in January.

Real Betis were keen on signing Eriksen at the end of the summer window, but they were not able to agree on terms on both club and player side. In case a good club appears with a good proposal for the player, United could be open to facilitating his exit and move on from a signing strongly wanted by previous manager Erik ten Hag. However, Amorim’s vision goes in a different direction, as he wants intensity everywhere, especially in the midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christian Eriksen has only played 150 minutes of football since Amorim took charge of Manchester United.

Despite links with a potential exit, Man United are not looking at solutions for Lisandro Martinez or Andre Onana - at least for January - and the situation is completely under control with both players and there are no discussions ongoing with any club for this duo.

Ruben Amorim also remains determined to help Antony to improve and be an important part of his squad for 2025; in this case, a good proposal could open the doors to a January exit for the Brazilian winger but Man United have not received any concrete approach.

Related Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: Antony's Agent Shares Man Utd Exit Update for January The agent of Manchester United forward Antony has spoken out about his future ahead of the January transfer window.

Many links are also in the press about Joshua Zirkzee. The truth is that Italian clubs, especially Juventus where his former coach Thiago Motta is in charge, are closely monitoring his situation at Man United.

Sign up to the GIVEMESPORT newsletter to receive updates from Fabrizio Romano.

At the moment, United are not entertaining talks from any club for the Dutch striker, and that is an important point to underline. But should this stance change in the next weeks or especially in the summer, the interest from Italy is still there, and Juventus keep thinking of Zirkzee as an ideal target for their project.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 27-12-24.