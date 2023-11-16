Highlights Manchester United's transfer business has been hit and miss over the years, with expensive flops like Paul Pogba, Angel di Maria, and arguably, Jadon Sancho.

Some of United's best transfer windows include 2001/02 summer window (Ruud van Nistelrooy, Juan Sebastian Veron), 2011/12 summer window (David de Gea, Ashley Young), and 1998/99 summer window (Jaap Stam, Dwight Yorke).

The signing of Bruno Fernandes in the 2019/20 winter window proved to be a game-changer for United, revitalizing the team's season and earning him the club captaincy.

Manchester United are one of the richest clubs in world football and as a result, their transfer business is always under intense scrutiny. While some fans may accuse the Glazers of not putting their money where their mouth is during their ownership of the club, there is no denying that the Red Devils consistently spend millions in the transfer market, although often that hasn't yielded the best results.

There has definitely been a lack of a coherent recruitment policy in recent years and the frequent chopping and changing of managers doesn't help. This has led to many expensive flops at Old Trafford with the likes of Paul Pogba, Angel di Maria and Jadon Sancho as three examples that spring to mind.

Those particular signings must make United fans long for the days of Sir Alex Ferguson's astute purchases, although the Scotsman didn't always have the best track record himself, frequently splashing out big money on players who simply weren't up to the billing. Who can forget the disasters of Bebe, Kleberson and Massimo Taibi?

It's fair to say Man United's business over the years has been hit and miss at best, but what about the times when they've got it right? Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're ranking the Red Devils' ten best transfer windows in the Premier League era, with an even spread of both summer and winter windows.

10 2001/02 Summer Window

Manchester United spent big in the summer of 2001, with their most notable purchase being Ruud van Nistelrooy from PSV Eindhoven for £19m, who immediately hit the ground running and instantly became a fan favourite at Old Trafford. The Red Devils also splashed out on Juan Sebastian Veron from Lazio, who despite not quite living up to his hefty £28.1m price tag did have a part to play in two years with the club.

Going the other way was Jaap Stam who joined the Italians for £16m and despite Ferguson later admitting he regretted selling the Dutchman, one would argue it was a good fee for a 29-year-old, Laurent Blanc was a sufficient replacement and it paved the way for the signing of Rio Ferdinand one year later. United's 2001/02 summer window was nowhere near as awful as some people make it out to be.

Notable arrivals Notable departures Juan Sebastian Veron (£28.1m) Jaap Stam (£16m) Ruud van Nistelrooy (£19m) Jonathan Greening (£3m) Roy Carroll (£2.5m) Laurent Blanc (free)

9 2016/17 Winter Window

Manchester United's January 2017 didn't include a single arrival but is indicative of an aspect of business they have struggled with in recent years and that is shifting deadwood. Both Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin were expensive signings made by Louis van Gaal who new manager Jose Mourinho had little interest in using.

Both were sold in the winter having each spent only 18 months at Old Trafford, with Depay joining Lyon for £16m and Schneiderlin signing for Everton for £20m. While United were unable to recoup their money on either player, they still received decent fees for two players who weren't being used and were able to get their salaries off the wage bill.

Notable arrivals Notable departures N/A Morgan Schneiderlin (£20m) Memphis Depay (£16m) Bastian Schweinsteiger (Free)

8 1994/95 Winter Window

Just a single transfer is the reason this particular window has made this list. Andy Cole was in red-hot form for Newcastle United in the Premier League and was helping the Magpies remain firmly in the conversation for the league title.

In swooped Manchester United, prising the forward away from St. James' Park in exchange for young player Keith Gillespie as well as a British record fee of £7m. Newcastle's title bid soon fell apart while Cole became a household name at Old Trafford, scoring 121 goals and winning eight major trophies with the club.

Notable arrivals Notable departures Andy Cole (£7m) Keith Gillespie (part-exchange)

7 1995/96 Summer Window

"You'll never win anything with kids" - that was the assessment of Alan Hansen on the first Match of the Day of the 1995/96 season, criticising Manchester United's fire sale in the transfer window and lack of adequate replacements. What the former Liverpool defender didn't realise is that he had just watched the replacements in action, albeit losing 3-1 away at Aston Villa.

Paul Ince, Andrey Kanchelskis and Mark Hughes were all sold to Inter Milan, Everton and Chelsea respectively, paving the way for the young talents of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and the two Neville brothers - a group of players affectionately known as the Class of 92 by United supporters. So despite not making a single signing in the summer, Sir Alex Ferguson's side, with an average age of 24, would still go on to win the league that season, the first of many accolades for all six of Fergie's Fledglings.

Notable arrivals Notable departures N/A Paul Ince (£7.5m) Andrey Kanchelskis (£5m) Mark Hughes (£1m)

6 2009/10 Summer Window

Manchester United had to get their business in the summer of 2009 right after the record-breaking sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid for £80m. Sir Alex didn't go too crazy with his new-found riches however, instead electing to make the astute purchase of Wigan Athletic winger Antonio Valencia for £16m, who would go on to have a glittering career with the Red Devils.

There were some duds, such as Mame Biram Diouf and Gabriel Obertan, although United did recoup their losses on the latter two years later. It was a window in which the club could have panicked, having lost arguably the greatest player in the world at the time, but the level-headed approach employed earns it a place at number six on this list.

Notable arrivals Notable departures Antonio Valencia (£16m) Cristiano Ronaldo (£80m) Mame Biram Diouf (undisclosed) Fraizer Campbell (£3.5m) Gabriel Obertan (£3m) Manucho (undisclosed) Michael Owen (free)

5 2019/20 Winter Window

Another winter window makes it into this list based on one signing alone. Bruno Fernandes is unquestionably one of the best bits of business Man United have done in recent years.

The attacking midfielder joined from Sporting Lisbon for £47m and immediately revitalised the Red Devils' stuttering season, bagging eight goals and seven assists as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side embarked on a 14-match unbeaten run to end the league season and earn a Champions League spot. He remained a key player at Old Trafford and was named club captain in the summer of 2023.

Notable arrivals Notable departures Bruno Fernandes (£47m) Ashley Young (£1.28m) Odion Ighalo (loan) Marcos Rojo (loan)

4 2011/12 Summer Window

The 2011 summer window is likely another one that will divide opinion but overall there were more hits than misses in what could have been another challenging summer for Sir Alex Ferguson's side. The retirement of Edwin van der Sar prompted United to shell out £18.9m for David de Gea, who recovered from a shaky start to become one of the world's best goalkeepers during his 12 years at Old Trafford, and Ashley Young was also bought to bolster United's attacking options.

Phil Jones may now be a figure of ridicule, but for his first few years in Manchester, he looked like money well spent and was a loyal servant to the Red Devils for 12 years, despite never truly living up to the potential Fergie saw in him. Stalwarts John O'Shea and Wes Brown were also both offloaded to Sunderland for decent sums of money and Paul Scholes solved the problem of no adequate replacement for him by coming out of retirement in January to play for another 18 months.

Notable arrivals Notable departures David de Gea (£18.9m) John O'Shea (undisclosed) Ashley Young (£17m) Wes Brown (undisclosed) Phil Jones (£16.5m) Gabriel Obertan (£3m)

3 1992/93 Winter Window

Manchester United have a habit of making some of their most important signings during the middle of a Premier League season. The Red Devils' bid to become the first-ever champions of the new division was not going well and Sir Alex felt the team needed some more firepower up the top.

In from rivals Leeds United for just £1m came the temperamental Eric Cantona, who for all his talent had failed to settle anywhere due to his prickly personality. But Alex Ferguson knew just how to accommodate the Frenchman and he immediately became a fan favourite, winning four league titles in his four-and-a-half years with the club, including the first-ever Premier League.

Notable arrivals Notable departures Eric Cantona (£1m) N/A Les Sealey (free)

2 2005/06 Winter Window

In January 2006, Man United made not one but two crucial signings. Seeking to add defensive options to his team, Fergie parted with just £12.5m to bring in Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra from Spartak Moscow and Monaco respectively.

The Serbian, aged 24 at the time, would go on to be one of the best centre-backs the Premier League has ever seen, making 300 appearances and winning nine major honours with the club. Meanwhile, Evra held down United's left-back position for the entirety of his eight-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, playing 379 times and winning the same amount of trophies as Vidic.

Notable arrivals Notable departures Nemanja Vidic (£7m) Roy Keane (free) Patrice Evra (£5.5m) David Bellion (loan)

1 1998/99 Summer Window

Manchester United's best transfer window was understandably the one that led to them winning the first treble in English football history. The ageing Gary Pallister was sold to Middlesbrough and replaced by world-class centre-half Jaap Stam from PSV Eindhoven.

Dwight Yorke was also acquired from Aston Villa and immediately struck up a fruitful partnership with Andy Cole up top, which helped fire United to success in the league, FA Cup and Champions League. The only blemish on an otherwise faultless window was the unfortunate Jesper Blomqvist who suffered a serious knee injury that greatly affected the remainder of his playing career.