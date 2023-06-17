Manchester United are assessing their situation at right-back and are interested in potentially signing Dutch full-back Denzel Dumfries, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an impressive World Cup tournament with his national team and recently reached the UEFA Champions League final with Inter Milan.

Manchester United news - Denzel Dumfries

Dumfries has been a mainstay in the Inter Milan defence this season, making a total of 51 appearances and registering seven assists in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

More importantly, the Dutchman has performed excellently on the biggest of stages this term. Firstly, in the Qatar World Cup, in which his superb displays for the Netherlands led to former Manchester City right-back, Micah Richards, hailing him as "brilliant".

Dumfries also produced a good display in this season's Champions League final, marshalling Jack Grealish superbly for large portions of the game.

As a result, Manchester United, who were also linked with Dumfries in the January transfer window, are likely to be even more interested in the player this time around., with reports suggesting he could cost between £40-50m.

What did Dean Jones say about Denzel Dumfries and Manchester United?

Jones revealed that the Red Devils are assessing their situation at right-back, and may make a move for Dumfries in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "Yeah, I do think United are very much still looking at the right back situation and trying to determine whether Wan-Bissaka can take them to the level that they need to be at.

"Dumfries is definitely someone United might start to move in on, but what sort of sale are Inter Milan holding this summer?"

Why are Manchester United looking for a new right-back?

Erik ten Hag's preferred possession-based game is drastically different to the style put in place by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. As a result, there are certain positions within the United squad in which Ten Hag's current options are not at the level needed to play his way effectively - and right back is perhaps one of those positions.

Both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot featured heavily in the Red Devils' starting eleven this season, but both have their respective issues in relation to Ten Hag's ideology. Wan-Bissaka is naturally a defensive-minded player and, despite improving the technical aspect of his game, still lacks ability with the ball at his feet.

Dalot, on the other hand, is better in the final third, but has lacked consistency throughout his time at Old Trafford and is unlikely to be the answer moving forward.

Therefore, Ten Hag may resort to signing a new right-back, whether that be Dumfries or an alternative target, to help the Red Devils close the gap to Manchester City.