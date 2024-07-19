Highlights Manchester United ‘tried to hijack’ Everton midfielder Amadou Onana’s move to Aston Villa.

Manchester United reportedly ‘tried to hijack’ Everton midfielder Amadou Onana’s move to Aston Villa, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

In the market for a starting central midfielder, the Red Devils have looked at several options this summer, and Onana appears to be the latest inclusion on the list.

The 22-year-old is now close to joining the Villa Park outfit in a deal worth around £50m – an official announcement is expected by the end of the week.

Onana is set to depart Goodison Park after an impressive season – the Belgium international played a crucial role in Everton’s relegation escape and was a key figure in Sean Dyche’s tactics throughout the year.

Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in Onana after his breakout year, including Manchester United, who are now likely to focus on a midfield signing after completing deals for Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.

Recent reports suggest the Red Devils are prioritising Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte to partner Kobbie Mainoo next season – the 23-year-old is allowed to leave France just 12 months after his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

Man United Considered Onana

In search of Casemiro’s replacement

According to Tavolieri, Man United matched Villa's offer for Onana and offered better personal terms before he made his decision to accept the Midlands club's offer. Meanwhile, Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad claim that the Red Devils seriously pushed to bring the Belgian to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are rumoured to be looking for a long-term replacement for Casemiro – the 32-year-old is linked with an Old Trafford departure before the window shuts.

The former Real Madrid man has no shortage of suitors in Saudi Arabia. Clubs in the Middle East are likely to afford Casemiro’s hefty wage package and are expected to make a move later on in the window.

Onana - described as "sensational" by scout Antonio Mango - has been linked with a departure from Everton for the majority of the window. His exit is unlikely to increase Man United’s chances of signing the Toffees’ defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

After raising around £50m with Onana’s departure, the Goodison Park outfit will be in a strong financial position to keep the 22-year-old for another season.

Amadou Onana's Everton Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Appearances 30 Goals 2 Pass accuracy 84.1% Progressive passes per 90 4.61 Key passes per 90 0.77 Tackles per 90 3.06 Interceptions per 90 0.90

Rabiot ‘Dreams’ of Old Trafford Move

After leaving Juventus

Out-of-contract midfielder Adrien Rabiot is ‘dreaming’ of a move to Manchester United after leaving Juventus, journalist Abdellah Boulma has reported.

Eager for a new challenge, Rabiot rejected the Serie A giants’ proposal to extend his stay in Italy and has departed the Allianz Stadium after five years.

The 29-year-old was close to joining Man United in 2022 and has now reportedly reignited his interest in an Old Trafford switch.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rabiot’s camp is in contact with several clubs over his next move as the France international looks set to end his Juventus chapter.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-07-24.