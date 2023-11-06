Highlights Manchester United trio Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, and Donny van de Beek must leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils' poor recent record in the market and struggles on the pitch highlight the difficulty they've had in making successful signings.

Erik ten Hag's side face a must win Champions League clash with Copenhagen on Wednesday, before Luton Town are the visitors in the Premier League this weekend.

Manchester United trio Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek must leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window, as The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker provides GIVEMESPORT with her verdict on the likelihood of their departures in the winter.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag hopes to sell some of the squad’s outcasts to generate the revenue required to build a side in his own mould in 2024.

Man Utd have endured a disappointing start to the season but secured a positive result when they beat Fulham last weekend after suffering two home defeats on the bounce. However, ten Hag is still under pressure to continue to turn the tide amid increasing speculation over his future in the dugout.

Man Utd’s poor recent transfer record

Manchester United’s struggles on the pitch epitomise the difficulty they’ve had making the right signings in recent years. The Red Devils have spent big on underperforming players on too many occasions, meaning they are now battling to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability limits.

United’s recruitment policy could change following the likely confirmation that INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be undertaking a 25% minority share in the club. The Englishman has muscled Qatari Sheikh Jassim out of the race to buy the club and is set to take charge of football operations. However, Man Utd currently have no significant plans for the winter transfer window, which opens on 1st January.

In the recent summer transfer window, United spent big on three significant additions, with the signings of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana for £72m, £60m, and £47m, respectively. But it is past signings that remain the focus at Old Trafford, with journalist Ben Jacobs recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Martial must step up in the next few weeks or face being sold in January.

The club’s signings of Donny van de Beek from Ajax and Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund are two other examples of their high-profile additions which haven’t worked out for the Red Devils. Therefore, Ratcliffe must establish and hire a recruitment team capable of not paying over the odds for players doomed to fail on their arrivals at Man Utd.

Donny van de Beek - season-by-season stats at Man Utd Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020/21 36 1 2 1 2021/22 14 1 0 1 2022/23 10 0 0 0 2023/24 2 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Tucker hopes that Man Utd can sell Martial, Sancho and van de Beek in the January transfer window but doesn’t hold much hope for their departures. The £148m trio have failed to establish themselves as regulars in ten Hag’s starting lineup over the past two seasons. Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

“All of them can go. I hope Man Utd will sell them, but I don't trust them to do it because we're terrible at selling players, especially when you give them massive wages, so no other club wants to come and get them. In an ideal world, of course, you want Sancho to leave. He’s causing nothing but problems right now. I'm not necessarily targeting Sancho himself, but he and ten Hag will not work. Him training with the reserves and not being part of the first team is not good for anybody.”

Man Utd transfer news

The futures of Martial, Sancho and van de Beek remain up in the air, though the trio are likely to have some suitors if Man Utd are prepared to cut their losses to get them off the books. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Sancho is planning a ‘restart’ in the winter, and a move elsewhere in Europe is more realistic than remaining in England.

Despite reported interest from Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, a move to either isn’t considered likely. However, Juventus have expressed an interest and are considering signing the 23-year-old on loan in the new year.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti claims (via Tribal Football) that West Ham United are planning to make a move for Martial in the following two transfer windows. The Irons had enquired about the services of the Frenchman during the recent summer market but failed to acquire his signature, with Man Utd short on backup options for Hojlund.

However, van de Beek is currently short of offers, reportedly attracting interest from Turkey in the late stages of the previous transfer window.

Man Utd’s upcoming fixtures

Manchester United face a big week ahead, travelling to Copenhagen in a must-win Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday evening. Anything but three points would all but seal the Red Devils’ continental fate, with Bayern Munich and Galatasaray leading the way in their group as it stands.

Luton Town are the visitors to Old Trafford this weekend, as ten Hag aims to make it two Premier League wins on the bounce and put the club back in the race for Champions League football next season.

