Manchester United have made a quick breakthrough in their bid to replace Erik ten Hag with Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim verbally agreeing to join the club, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils sacked the Dutchman on Monday morning and by the evening had moved one step closer to appointing the Portuguese coach as the 54-year-old’s successor.

Berrada and Ashworth Driving Amorim Move

Sir Dave Brailsford also held face-to-face talks with the Sporting coach

According to GMS sources, Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth are playing a key role in the pursuit of Amorim, with a meeting between the parties taking place during the last international break.

Sir Dave Brailsford has also been key to negotiations, having met the Sporting coach for face-to-face talks last week.

Contrary to some reports elsewhere, GIVEMESPORT understands that Amorim is willing to leave the Portuguese giants mid-season if the project is right – it appears as though the one at Old Trafford meets that criteria.

Amorim Compensation Still an Issue

United are hoping to agree a deal worth €10m

While negotiations appear to be progressing, the main issue remaining seems to be around the compensation.

United are prepared to pay €10m according to GMS sources and while Amorim’s original clause was worth €20m, a verbal pact means he can leave for half that amount.

The only point of discussion is that the lower number is for Champions League clubs – something that United are not this season – but there is hope that Sporting will agree to the €10m package so a deal can be finalised.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sporting Lisbon have won all nine of their league matches this season, scoring 30 goals and conceding just two.

INEOS are in no rush to have Amorim in place before the next international break next month, but ideally they want to secure the 39-year-old with immediate effect.

With club-to-club talks not seen as a given though, the club are confident in interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy – according to sources – to steady the ship in the meantime.

