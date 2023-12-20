Highlights Manchester United 100% trust Rasmus Hojlund, despite his struggles in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have 100% trust in striker Rasmus Hojlund despite his early struggles in the Premier League, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on the centre-forward at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils side haven’t been prolific in front of goal in the first half of the 2023/24 season and have found themselves knocked out of Europe, having finished bottom of their Champions League group.

Hojlund has enjoyed a run of goalscoring form in Europe’s premier continental competition but has struggled to hit the ground running in the Premier League, where Man Utd continue to struggle. The striker hopes the new year will see a turnaround in his fortunes as he aims to become one of Europe’s leading players in the No. 9 role.

Hojlund’s 2023/24 Premier League struggles at Man Utd

Manchester United had no choice but to target a striker during the 2023 summer transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in November 2022, coupled with Wout Weghorst’s unsuccessful loan spell from Burnley coming to an end in June 2023, meant that the only senior centre-forward option at the club was Anthony Martial.

After months of speculation, ten Hag finally secured his man when Man Utd confirmed the signing of Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72m deal in August. The Denmark international would miss the start of the campaign, having arrived at Old Trafford nursing an injury he had sustained in pre-season whilst training with the Serie A outfit.

Hojlund made his Manchester United debut as a substitute in their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in September before starting in their loss by the same scoreline at home to Brighton & Hove Albion later that month. The 20-year-old’s first goal would come on his continental debut for the club, hitting the back of the net in a 4-3 Champions League defeat at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

However, despite scoring five goals in United's disappointing European campaign, Hojlund had failed to register so much as a goal or assist in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season, before Man Utd's trip to West Ham United on 23rd December. In November, journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the criticism of Hojlund was harsh and that the youngster needs an experienced sidekick to help shoulder the burden of the goals at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund - stats vs 23/24 Premier League Man Utd squad (19-12-23) Output Squad ranking Average rating 6.22 24th Goals 0 - Assists 0 - Shots per game 1.4 7th Dribbles per game 0.7 =7th Stats according to WhoScored

Fabrizio Romano on Rasmus Hojlund

Romano claims that Manchester United still trust Hojlund, and they can see his potential despite his Premier League struggles. The Italian journalist also claims that the Dane is “super professional” and is “very serious”, convincing him that he will succeed. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Man Utd trust Hojlund 100%. They can see the potential. They always mention the goals in the Champions League, which is a significant number because five goals in a Champions League group is a considerable number, especially in a difficult campaign for Manchester United. But in general, they can see the potential. They can see how hard the boy is working. He's super professional. He's very talented, and he has great potential. “So they knew that probably, in the Premier League, it would take some time to adapt and to be ready for that kind of level. But the boy is very good, and the potential is there. Man Utd have no doubts about that. He's still working very hard. From what I'm told, he's very serious, so I'm sure he will succeed.”

With the 2024 winter transfer window on the horizon, ten Hag may feel that the time is suitable for the club to move into the market and sign an experienced centre-forward to help Hojlund. According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are considering signing Galatasaray centre-forward Mauro Icardi on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Argentine is thought to be seeking new challenges after relighting his career with the Turkish giants and even scoring against ten Hag’s side in the Champions League group stages this season. Man Utd’s transfer window spending could be relatively minimal, given their concerns over abiding with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Meanwhile, 90min has claimed that Red Devils scouts were present in VfB Stuttgart’s 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich on 17th December, as they observed the performance of striker Serhou Guirassy. The Guinea international is the Bundesliga’s second top scorer behind Harry Kane this term and could be set for a winter move after Romano revealed that he has a release clause in his contract worth just €17.5m (£15m).

Manchester United welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Boxing Day before a clash with Nottingham Forest closes out what has been a mixed 2023.