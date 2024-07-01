Highlights Manchester United are reportedly trying to hijack Michael Olise's deal with Bayern Munich.

Manchester United are one of the clubs trying to hijack Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise’s deal with Bayern Munich, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Sky Sports Germany insider suggests Olise’s deal with Bayern is not in jeopardy at this stage, but many clubs are still keen on signing him this summer.

Bayern reportedly want to finalise the deal ‘as quickly as possible,’ as does Olise – he aims to sign a deal until 2029 with the Bavarians, according to Plettenberg.

Olise, who was a target for multiple Premier League clubs with Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT in March he was the only fully club approved Man United summer target, decided to join Bayern last month in a deal worth £60m, forcing the likes of Chelsea and United to look elsewhere in search for a right-sided winger.

Despite an injury-hit season, the 22-year-old impressed for Palace when available, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists in 19 league appearances.

Olise emerged as a key player for manager Oliver Glasner, who took over from Roy Hodgson in February and led Palace to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League.

The Eagles will now be looking for Olise’s replacement – Palace are reportedly interested in Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa, as well as Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham.

Olise Awaits Bayern Medical

Delayed for a week

Plettenberg, writing on X, suggests that Olise is now awaiting a Bayern medical, which was supposed to take place last week.

The German journalist explains that ‘small details’ are still being clarified between Bayern and Newcastle as the Bavarians aim to finalise the deal ‘as quickly as possible’.

Olise, who dealt with a hamstring injury twice last season, ended the Premier League campaign on a high, with five goal contributions in the last three appearances for the Eagles.

The talented winger - labelled a "superstar" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - was recognised by Thierry Henry as he was called up to represent France in the 2024 Paris Olympics and is set to play a key role in the push for a gold medal.

Olise’s departure from Selhurst Park could launch a series of exits this summer – the Eagles are facing a tough task of keeping their biggest stars on board ahead of the new season.

Defender Marc Guehi and attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze are eyed by multiple Premier League clubs as they are currently focused on Euro 2024 with England and are likely to see their future resolved after the tournament.

Michael Olise Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 19 10 6 128

Bellingham ‘Dream Target’ for Palace

Glasner is keen on signing Jude’s brother

Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham has been identified as a ‘dream target’ for Crystal Palace, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The England Under-19 midfielder is wanted by manager Oliver Glasner as he is set to make a decision over his future at the Stadium of Light soon.

According to Romano, contacts between Palace and Bellingham have already taken place – the Eagles are ‘pushing’ for the deal to happen this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-07-24.