Highlights Thomas Tuchel is tempted to return to the Premier League with either Manchester United or Chelsea.

United have been in contact with the German manager recently, according to Sky Sports Germany.

The pressure continues to grow on Erik ten Hag following the 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday.

Thomas Tuchel has been touted to make a Premier League return in the summer, with Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reporting that Chelsea and Manchester United present "two appealing destinations" for the German manager, with United making contact already.

As Bayern Munich's run of 11 straight years as Bundesliga Champions was brought to an end by Bayer Leverkusen's maiden title, Tuchel's Die Roten negotiations looked to stagnate with United most likely to hire the cap-wearing coach.

Manchester United Job Tempting for Tuchel

Plettenberg reported via X on Monday that Tuchel was initially ready to carry on as Bayern boss and that talks were held. However, presumably faltering with domestic failure, the former Chelsea boss, who also sees Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund on his resume, is now linked to a return to England's top-flight.

Manchester United have reportedly kept in contact with Tuchel - who Chelsea star Ben Chilwell labelled an "unbelievable manager" - following previous speculation - and with Monday night's 4-0 drubbing to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, Erik ten Hag's reign has been put under even more scrutiny.

The Manchester Evening News reports that INEOS' Jim Ratcliffe has not been totally convinced by Ten Hag, and that he has opted to refrain from speaking publicly about the Dutchman. Tuchel's part in mutual "loose contact" shows that he is potentially interested in taking the job - and the media sphere has even begun to speculate about who he could take to Old Trafford as part of his project.

United aren't the only project that has piqued the manager's interest, as old club Chelsea also seem "appealing", according to Plettenberg.

Can United learn from Tuchel's past?

While a return to the Premier League with Manchester United looks an interesting prospect for Tuchel, it's not lost on the Red Devils' new owner, Jim Ratcliffe, how the current Bayern boss can be difficult to work with.

That said, while reports suggest that INEOS are aware of Thomas Tuchel’s history of falling out with club chiefs in previous roles, Ratcliffe has made his respect for the once Chelsea coach clear - as Christian Falk reported of mutual respect:

“Manchester United is still one of the top targets for Thomas Tuchel. He wants to return to the Premier League. He likes how things work there and what it means to be a coach there – it’s very different to how things work in Germany,” the BILD journalist wrote in his exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside. “The new owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has a lot of respect for Thomas Tuchel, and Tuchel is still interested in the United job, so this could be a big topic if Erik ten Hag is sacked and as soon as Bayern Munich’s involvement in the Champions League ends.”