Manchester United welcome FC Twente at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, and are hoping to register a perfect start to their 2024-25 Europa League campaign. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, including a goalless draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The 20-time English champions, currently 11th in the league, now switch their attention to Europe with their opening match in the new-look competition taking place at the 'Theatre of Dreams' against the 2009-10 Eredivisie winners. Twente, a former club of United boss Erik ten Hag, arrive for this clash after losing just one of their first six domestic matches. They've won three and drawn two to earn their 4th-placed spot in the early-season rankings.

They are also yet to go a game without scoring, and while they lost to Salzburg - narrowly missing out on the Champions League places - they did still manage to score five goals against the Austrian giants.

Manchester United vs FC Twente Odds

United expected to begin their European campaign strongly

Manchester United are solid favourites in this one with odds of 2/7, while a Twente victory has been set at 9/1 and a draw is 24/5.

This fixture will mark Manchester United's seventh time competing in the Europa League since it was rebranded in 2009, after winning the FA Cup final against rival Manchester City in May 2024, and they look to put their eighth-placed woes of last season behind them with this latest European adventure. While they have admittedly experienced a mixed start to the new term so far, recent wins over Southampton (3-0) and Barnsley (7-0) have shown glimpses of Erik ten Hag's side clicking into gear.

Despite a goalless stalemate at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, United are only three points off the top four, and may look to this competition similarly to that of the Carabao Cup, to re-inject some confidence into the side. United have lost just one of their nine home games against Dutch sides in all competitions (W7 D1). The last time they lost to a team from the Netherlands at home was when they were defeated 2-1 by Ajax in the Europa League in February 2012.

Twente arrive as United's first of eight matches in the newly-expanded 36-team competition. Encounters against Porto, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, PAOK, Bodo/Glimt, Viktoria Plzen, Rangers and FCSB all follow and United sit pretty in the competition as favourites to go all the way. However, while United should beat their Dutch opponents - the Tukkers won't make it easy. Twente finished third in the Eredivisie standings last season and have so far picked up 11 points from their opening six top-flight games - winning their last two matches against Heerenveen and Almere City.

While there's reason to believe that Twente might nick a goal, it's hard to see them beating United. Although these two sides have never met, Wednesday night's visitors have won just one of their previous 13 meetings with English opponents across all competitions. This came in a narrow 1-0 home win over Fulham in the 2011-12 Europa League group stage.

Manchester United vs FC Twente - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Manchester United Win 2/7 1.28 -350 Draw 24/5 5.80 +480 FC Twente Win 9/1 10.00 +900

Manchester United vs FC Twente Scoreline

Bookies split on BTTS

The bookies are expecting around three goals with the odds for over/under 2.5 goals coming in at 1/2 and 6/4 respectively. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are at 6/1 to win the game 2-0, 15/2 to win 2-1, and 8/1 to land a 3-0 victory.

Manchester United have only failed to score in two games in all competitions this season. Those being the defeat at home to Liverpool (3-0) and the goalless draw with Crystal Palace, the Red Devils' recent form aside from those two results has seen 12 goals. In terms of concessions, the Old Trafford club have let in five so far this season in all competitions, and defensive frailties have been exposed by direct teams like Liverpool and Brighton.

Manchester United vs FC Twente Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 17/20 1.85 -118 Both Teams no Score 17/20 1.85 -118

FC Twente are yet to draw a blank this season and could shock the home crowd with a goal. In their last outing, Joseph Oosting's side thrashed Almere City 5-0, following up a 2-0 win over Robin van Persie's Heerenveen and a draw with PEC Zwolle (1-1).

Manchester United vs FC Twente - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Man. Utd win 1-0 8/1 9.00 +800 Man. Utd win 2-0 6/1 7.00 +600 Man. Utd win 2-1 15/2 8.50 +750 Man. Utd win 3-0 8/1 9.00 +800 Man. Utd win 3-1 11/1 12.00 +1100 Draw 1-1 10/1 11.00 +1000

The midweek visitors have conceded five in the league so far this term, and a further five over two legs against Salzburg in the Champions League qualification stages. However, showing their readiness in attack, they still managed to notch four of their own against the Austrians in a thrilling 5-4 aggregate scoreline.

Manchester United vs FC Twente Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/50 1.02 -5000 Under 0.5 12/1 13.00 +1200 Over 1.5 2/13 1.15 -650 Under 1.5 15/4 4.75 +375 Over 2.5 1/2 1.50 -200 Under 2.5 6/4 2.50 +150 Over 3.5 6/5 2.20 +120 Under 3.5 8/13 1.61 -163 Over 4.5 11/4 3.75 +275 Under 4.5 1/4 1.25 -400 Over 5.5 11/2 6.50 +550 Under 5.5 1/10 1.10 -1000

Manchester United vs FC Twente Goalscorers

United ready at home, but Twente could stun

Rasmus Hojlund has been rated as the likeliest first goalscorer at 7/2, and has been tipped 7/2 to score at any time. For Twente, Sem Steijn, Sam Lammers and Ricky van Wolfswinkel share the odds of 10/1 to find the net first, although Steijn and Lammers prove to be likelier anytime goalscorers at 15/4 each.

Hojlund's return from his hamstring injury has been steady, with 14 minutes off the bench against Crystal Palace and the bookies expect him to score favourably in this game against Dutch opposition. Another key player, though, not shrouded by injury and fitness struggles, is Bruno Fernandes. In fact, since his debut in the competition in February 2018, Fernandes has been involved in more goals in the Europa League than any other player (35 – 20 goals, 15 assists).

Manchester United Goalscorer Odds vs FC Twente Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Rasmus Hojlund 7/2 4.50 +350 21/20 2.05 +105 Joshua Zirkzee 4/1 5.00 +400 11/10 2.10 +110 Bruno Fernandes 4/1 5.00 +400 23/20 2.15 +115 Alejandro Garnacho 9/2 5.50 +450 7/5 2.40 +140 Marcus Rashford 9/2 5.50 +450 7/5 2.40 +140 Amad Diallo 11/2 6.50 +550 7/4 2.75 +175

Alternative key players include Joshua Zirkzee, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo - and it's reflective of United's domestic season so far, especially, as the goals have been spread through the team instead of one particular player taking the lead in the charts.

For Twente,Steijn, Lammers and van Wolfswinkel are the threats that could score first for them. Steijn, in particular, has flourished this season in the Eredivisie already with six goals and one assist in six games. He also sits favourably in the anytime scorer rankings.

FC Twente Goalscorer Odds vs Manchester United Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Sem Steijn 10/1 11.00 +1000 15/4 4.75 +375 Sam Lammers 10/1 11.00 +1000 15/4 4.75 +375 Ricky van Wolfswinkel 10/1 11.00 +1000 19/5 4.80 +380 Sayfallah Laytaf 14/1 15.00 +1400 6/1 7.00 +600 Daan Rots 16/1 17.00 +1600 7/1 8.00 +700 Michel Vlap 16/1 17.00 +1600 7/1 8.00 +700

Manchester United vs FC Twente Prediction and Best Bets

Hosts to prevail 3-1 despite Twente perseverance

Although Twente aren't an opposition to ignore, Erik ten Hag's side should beat them on Wednesday evening if they can put the Premier League draw with Palace firmly in the rear-view mirror and conjure up a performance more akin to Southampton away or Barnsley at home in the Carabao Cup.

Of course, it won't be as easy as that, yet this one may be a game United have to assert themselves in early, as Twente will be out to make a mark. With gifted players like Steijn, and an exciting youthful squad that averages the age of 24.6, they'll be out from the very start to relish in this competition they've not starred in since the 2012-13 campaign. See our full prediction below.

United to win (2/7)

Both Teams To Score (17/20)

Over 2.5 goals (1/2)

Rasmus Hojlund first goalscorer (7/2)

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist (1/2)

Sem Steijn to score or assist (12/5)

Odds retrieved via William Hill, correct as of 24/09/24