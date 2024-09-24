Manchester United host FC Twente at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, and look to state their intentions by registering a perfect start to their 2024-25 Europa League campaign. The Red Devils are among the competition favourites and are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, including a goalless draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The 20-time English champions are currently 11th in the league, and switch their attention to Europe with their opening match in the new-look competition against the 2009-10 Eredivisie winners. Twente, a former club of United boss Erik ten Hag, arrive for this clash after losing just one of their opening six domestic matches. They've won three and drawn two to earn their 4th-placed spot. Additionally, they are also yet to go a game without scoring, and while they lost to Salzburg - narrowly missing out on the Champions League places - they still managed to score five goals against the Austrian giants.

This fixture is set to be an intriguing watch as Twente arrive as United's first of eight matches in the newly-expanded 36-team competition. Encounters against Porto, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, PAOK, Bodo/Glimt, Viktoria Plzen, Rangers and FCSB all follow.

Manchester United Team News

Ten Hag to use same squad from Palace stalemate

Following time with the club's media, Erik ten Hag says his Manchester United squad for this European clash with his old club FC Twente will be the same as the one which drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday evening. This means that the Red Devils will be without Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro for Wednesday's reunion with the club the 54-year-old represented on 234 occasions as a player and coached as an assistant manager.

According to the United website, Lindelof and Malacia have resumed some work at the Carrington training ground over the past week, while Yoro is a longer-term concern. However, there has been little update on Shaw and his calf injury in recent weeks. The England international hasn't played for club football since the 18th of February, as injury curtailed his 2023-24 and this calf issue has kept him sidelined so far this term.

Manchester United Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Tyrell Malacia Knee injury No Return Date Leny Yoro Ankle injury 24/10/24 Daniel Gore Shoulder injury No Return Date Luke Shaw Calf injury 28/10/24 Victor Lindelof Toe injury Back in training

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's clash, Ten Hag revealed that there would be no changes to the squad which took on Palace last weekend and issued an update on Luke Shaw's fitness.

"No. No difference to the squad since last Saturday against Palace." "Probably [Luke Shaw will return next month], but not 100%. Plan is to be back before. Could be shortly after the [international] break."

Manchester United's Predicted XI

Rashford hoping to replicate cup outing

Manuel Ugarte seems likely to start, as he did in the emphatic Carabao Cup win over Barnsley. Marcus Rashford scored twice in that rout and will be desperate to return to the side, having been left out against Crystal Palace despite being a starring figure against the League One side.

Harry Maguire could come into the back line, potentially to partner Matthijs de Ligt after Lisandro Martinez's yellow card-warranting exploits against the Eagles. Casemiro is also an option if either Kobbie Mainoo or Christian Eriksen are rested in midfield. After playing the last 14 minutes at Selhurst Park, Rasmus Hojlund is available again after injury, yet Ten Hag could be cautious in bringing him straight back into the starting lineup.

Expected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Mazrouai, De Ligt, Maguire, Dalot; Casemiro, Ugarte; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Expected Substitutes: Bayindir, Evans, Mount, Mainoo, Eriksen, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Twente Team News

Joseph Oosting Press Conference expected on Tuesday evening

While the Enschede club's boss is expected to address the media this evening, there are two nailed-on absentees in the Twente group. Czech midfielder Michal Sadilek is still out after missing Euro 2024 due to a serious bicycle accident. Another who is out for an extended stretch, is 21-year-old left-winger Younes Taha. He broke his leg against PEC Zwolle.

Twente Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Michal Sadilek Serious laceration on leg No Return Date Younes Taha Broken leg 01/03/25

Oosting on facing Manchester United

Speaking proudly after his side's 5-0 victory over Almere City at the weekend, Joseph Oosting addressed this Old Trafford match-up:

"We can compete with the best players in the world, against a great club and at Old Trafford, that is fantastic. We can show how good we are. Participation in this tournament is the crowning achievement of last season when we finished third. We will play in the Europa League against Champions League teams."

Twente's Predicted Starting XI

No drastic changes expected for the in-form Tukkers

A dominant performance away at Almere City saw Twente snatch five goals with four different scorers. Sem Steijn's brace continued a fine vein of form that has seen him notch seven goals and an assist in his last six competitive fixtures. Rangers exile Sam Lammers also got on the scoresheet for his third in six Eredivisie games. His experience of this competition last season will continue to prove key.

Experience alone, is something Ricky van Wolfswinkel possesses. Once unsuccessfully of Norwich City, the 35-year-old will be ready to test himself against English opposition again. The final scorer of that game was Anass Salah-Addine. A marauding left-back, his Man of the Match goal and assist display last time out reflects Twente's dynamism from the defensive flanks.