Fenerbahce are interested in signing Victor Lindelof, with a potential deal for the Swede meaning Manchester United could move for two central defenders this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Lindelof's contract at Old Trafford expires in 2025, so the Red Devils could be tempted to cash in on the player they signed for a total of £39.5m during this window. The 29-year-old has played 269 times for United, spanning seven years at the club, but has often fallen behind the likes of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez in Erik ten Hag's pecking order.

According to Plettenberg, Turkish side Fenerbahce are pursuing a deal for Lindelof, and if the former Benfica man is to leave the north-west club's hierarchy may make a move for two centre-backs.

The likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Matthijs de Ligt - who earns £265,000-a-week - and Leny Yoro have been touted as potential arrivals at Carrington this summer.

Fenerbahce Want Lindelof

The Sweden international may be deemed surplus to requirements

Arriving in 2017 from Portuguese side Benfica, for a fee believed to be in the region of €35 million, Lindelof was highly thought of and was expected to play an integral role at United. While he has managed to feature regularly for a number of years for the Red Devils and has thrived in certain periods, the Swede perhaps hasn't hit the heights that many believed he could when signing for the prestigious English club and has been deemed a 'must-sell' this summer.

The likes of Varane, Martinez and Harry Maguire have all been brought in for significant sums of money and have all leapfrogged the player in the pecking order at various points. Despite this, Ten Hag has used the defender as an important squad rotation option in his two years thus far at the club, with Lindelof making 63 appearances under the Dutch coach.

Now, according to Plettenberg, United may look to capitalise on interest from Fenerbahce and sell the defender this summer, to ensure they don't lose him on a free transfer next summer after his contract expires. While Varane has already left, Lindelof's position in the squad may determine him surplus to requirements if an appealing market opportunity presents itself.

If Lindelof were to depart for Turkey this summer, then Ten Hag would be left with just Maguire, Martinez and Jonny Evans as senior central defensive options at his disposal. Inevitably, as Plettenberg suggests, this may force United to acquire two new centre-backs this summer.

Manchester United's Central Defenders' Statistical Comparison (Premier League 2023/24) Stat Lindelof Martinez Evans Maguire Varane Appearances 19 11 23 22 22 Goals 1 0 0 2 1 Tackles Per 90 1.01 1.67 1.42 1.3 1.18 Interceptions Per 90 0.81 0.69 1.48 1.36 0.98 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.15 0.56 2.32 3.75 1.37

United Looking at Three Different Defenders

The Red Devils are keen on Branthwaite, De Ligt and Yoro

The need for two new central defenders means INEOS will feel the pressure to spark into action in regards to incomings in this area of the pitch, to ensure Ten Hag is well equipped ahead of the new season.

As reported by Plettenberg, Branthwaite remains a priority target for United, but ongoing negotiations are proving difficult, with Everton keen to extract maximum value for their player. Elsewhere, De Ligt is a target for the Red Devils, but the Dutch defender's involvement with the Netherlands at the Euros may hinder any current dealings with Juventus for the 24-year-old.

Finally, United are competing alongside Liverpool to sign highly rated teenager Yoro, who burst onto the scene with Lille last season.

