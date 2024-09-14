Erik ten Hag says Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia is ‘progressing very well’ as he anticipates the Dutch left-back’s return to full fitness ‘at short notice’.

Speaking in the press conference on Friday, the Man Utd tactician expressed hope for Malacia’s return to first-team training, revealing that the forgotten 25-year-old is working ‘very hard’ to make his first club appearance in over a year.

The Dutchman did not feature for the Red Devils last term, following knee surgery, but was pictured training individually in July, sparking rumours of his imminent return to the first-team picture.

With both Malacia and Luke Shaw unavailable for the start of the campaign, Ten Hag had to experiment on the left side of his backline again, placing trust in Diogo Dalot, while summer arrival Noussair Mazraoui occupied the right flank.

Malacia was named in Man United’s 25-man squad for the first phase of the Europa League, alongside youngster Harry Amass, who has been involved in first-team training in place of the injured Dutchman.

Tyrell Malacia Nears Man Utd Return

Ten Hag says he is ‘progressing very well’

In his press conference to preview Man United’s visit to Southampton on Saturday, Ten Hag revealed Malacia is expected to return to team training soon:

Malacia’s last appearance in a Man United shirt was on the final day of the 2022/23 season, in a 2-1 home win against Fulham. An injury-struck year has seen the Dutchman miss over 50 matches.

The 25-year-old was one of Ten Hag’s first signings, joining from Feyenoord in June 2022. He still has two years left on his current contract, with the club holding an option for a further season.

Since joining the Red Devils, the Dutchman has made 39 appearances across all competitions, without scoring or registering an assist.

Tyrell Malacia Manchester United Career Stats Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 22 0 0 Europa League 9 0 0 FA Cup 4 0 0 EFL Cup 4 0 0

United were expecting Malacia’s return in January 2024 and even cut short Sergio Reguilon’s loan deal, allowing the Spaniard to return to Tottenham and later move to Brentford.

However, with no sign of the Dutchman’s return and Luke Shaw still struggling for fitness, United were left without a senior left-back for the remainder of the campaign.

Red Devils Target Unai Simon

To replace Andre Onana

Manchester United have identified Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon as a potential replacement for Andre Onana, Spanish outlet Fichajes has claimed.

The Red Devils have reportedly earmarked Simon as ‘an ideal target’ to replace the ever-struggling Cameroonian, only 14 months after his arrival from Inter Milan on a long-term deal.

Simon, who has played for Bilbao since 2018, made 36 appearances in La Liga last season, keeping 17 clean sheets and helping the club finish fifth.

According to the report, the Red Devils would have to pay ‘a considerable fee’ for the 27-year-old, who is considered a key player for the club.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-09-24.