Manchester United has reportedly inserted a unique clause in Antony's loan deal with Real Betis that will encourage the La Liga outfit to give the maligned winger an appropriate amount of game time during his spell with the club. The Brazilian has struggled to make any sort of substantial impact at Old Trafford since his 2022 move and is often regarded as one of the worst signings in the club's history.

The 24-year-old's nightmare in the North-West appears to be coming to a temporary halt, however, as a deal to join Betis until the end of the season nears completion. With Ruben Amorim keen for Antony to get as much game time as possible, the Red Devils have attempted to add a condition as part of the deal that will ensure the Spanish side continues to give their future signing regular minutes.

Related Rio Ferdinand Names 3 Players Man United Need to Sell Rio Ferdinand has called on Ruben Amorim to sell three major names at United this month.

United Add Punishment Clause to Antony Loan Deal

Real Betis will have to pay a fee if they do not use the player enough

According to sources in Spain, as per the Mirror, United have agreed to pay more than 50% of Antony's £200,000-per-week contract for the duration of his loan spell in Seville. However, if the winger does not play a certain number of games during this period, Betis will be forced to pay United a penalty fee in exchange for the Premier League giants agreeing to cover the majority of his salary.

Figures from Capology show that the Spanish club's current highest earner, Isco, makes just over half of what Antony earns on a weekly basis, highlighting the struggles Betis would have in covering the entirety of the former Ajax star's salary package. In fact, Antony's weekly wage is worth more than 25% of the entire budget that Los Verdiblancos spends on its squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has fewer goal contributions in all competitions this season than eight Real Betis players have managed in La Liga alone.

Related Jack Grealish vs Antony Stats Comparison Since Start of 2023/24 Both men completed big money moves but neither have covered themselves in glory

The issue of shifting Antony due to his wages is a persistent problem that is preventing United from removing more dead weight at the start of the Amorim era. Marcus Rashford is another player who has been touted with a move away, but his £300,000-per-week wages continue to be a major stumbling block for interested parties.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Capology - accurate as of 22/01/2025.