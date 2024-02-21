Highlights Manchester United are unlikely to make an approach to make Paul Mitchell a director at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have recently seen their minority takeover at Man Utd approved by the Premier League and the FA.

Dan Ashworth is currently being lined up to become the Red Devils' sporting director.

Manchester United are unlikely to appoint Paul Mitchell to an internal recruitment role at Old Trafford, as journalist Dean Jones explains that Sir Dave Brailsford wanted to take a “different approach.”

The Red Devils recently saw Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover ratified by the Premier League and FA. They are looking towards a future under the guidance of the INEOS chairman.

Erik ten Hag has endured mixed fortunes with his Man Utd side across the 2023/24 season but hopes backing in the transfer market will set the team on the path to success. Mitchell had been linked with a director’s vacancy at United, but recent developments have seen Ratcliffe and Sir David Brailsford head in a different direction.

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Manchester United, who have eagerly been waiting for the Premier League and FA to ratify Ratcliffe’s minority ownership at Old Trafford. The Glazers still rule the roost in the red side of Manchester, but Ratcliffe’s arrival means that he will take control of all footballing and sporting operations behind the scenes.

Ratcliffe has already been putting early feelers ahead of a reshuffle in recruitment at Man Utd. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (20th February) that the 20-time English champions are set to put their plan in place to appoint Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth as their sporting director. The 52-year-old has recently been placed on gardening leave at St. James’ Park after being approached by the Red Devils, making it clear he would like to switch to Manchester.

Ashworth has overseen Newcastle’s transformation from Premier League relegation candidates to securing qualification to the Champions League whilst also impressing in roles at Brighton & Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion. He has also held a vital director role within the FA, resigning following England’s run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

According to The Athletic, Mitchell’s name has constantly been bandied around Old Trafford since Ratcliffe’s arrival. The 42-year-old departed AS Monaco in 2023 and has been out of work since leaving the Ligue 1 outfit.

However, Mitchell is said to have made it clear to INEOS that he wishes to pursue alternative opportunities and has planned to spend time with his family upon his return to the UK. This leaves any chances of a Mitchell appointment at Manchester United increasingly slim, especially after Ashworth is set to take the role that the former Monaco man would have been vying for.

Dean Jones - Man Utd are ‘not progressing anything’ on Mitchell

Jones claims that Manchester United are unlikely to move on Mitchell’s appointment, and he is uncertain to come back on the radar immediately. The journalist hints that Brailsford wanted to take a different approach. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“The way it’s looking now, Man Utd are not progressing anything on Mitchell, but if suddenly the deals that they have lined up for their recruitment plans fall apart, then there will be potential for Mitchell to come back on the radar. He's somebody that they have looked at. In the end, I think it came down to the fact that Brailsford decided he would prefer to take a different approach, which would probably prove most costly to Mitchell in terms of getting into Old Trafford.”

Man Utd news on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover

On the evening of the 20th February, Manchester United confirmed that INEOS had completed their minority takeover of the club, purchasing a 27.7% stake in the Old Trafford outfit. In December 2023, it was confirmed that all relevant parties had agreed on a deal to enable this to happen. Still, the Premier League and FA had to ratify the move before being made official. In the wake of the news, Ratcliffe issued a statement expressing his pride at becoming a co-owner of Manchester United:

“To become co-owner of Manchester United is a great honour and comes with great responsibility. This marks the completion of the transaction, but just the beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English, European and world football with world-class facilities for our fans. Work to achieve those objectives will accelerate from today.”

Meanwhile, on the pitch, ten Hag must keep his side’s focus amid plenty of background noise throughout the 2023/24 campaign. On 24th February, Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford, hoping to close in on the Premier League’s top-four and secure a place in the Champions League next term. The Red Devils close February with a trip to Nottingham Forest in the last-16 of the FA Cup on the 28th.