Highlights Manchester United are unlikely to make another offer for Jarrad Branthwaite.

United previously bid £43m, but will not improve their offer unless Everton lower demands.

Wolves captain Max Kilman is also on United's centre-back shortlist.

Manchester United are ‘unlikely’ to make another offer for Jarrad Branthwaite unless Everton reduce their asking price, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

United are unwilling to meet the Toffees’ demands for Branthwaite – Everton expect to receive around £65-70million for the talented defender this summer.

Man United reportedly saw their £43million bid for Branthwaite rejected by Everton last week, and now their position has changed, according to Sheth.

The Red Devils were expected to present an improved offer for the 21-year-old, but Sheth says they are now unlikely to try again unless Everton lower their demands.

Branthwaite is a long-term target for United, who are desperate to bring in a new centre-back this summer after Raphael Varane’s departure on a free transfer.

The Red Devils are considering multiple candidates to play alongside Lisandro Martinez next season, including Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Lille’s Leny Yoro.

United were also interested in OGC Nice centre-half Jean-Clair Todibo, but their advanced talks have been halted by UEFA, GMS reported earlier this week.

Man United Change Branthwaite Stance

Everton’s demands are too much currently

Sheth, speaking to GMS, says United have slightly changed their stance over pursuing a deal for Branthwaite and could walk away from the deal with Everton:

“The information I got initially was, yes, they're expected to go back in with an improved offer. “That has changed slightly. We think they're unlikely to go back in with another offer unless they are getting noises from Everton that they are going to reduce their asking price. “So if Everton are willing to negotiate on their asking price, that's probably when Manchester United will go back in and try and sign him. “And if they can't do that if Everton are not going to budge, Manchester United will quickly move away, and move on to other targets.”

Branthwaite reportedly agreed personal terms with United earlier this month. According to The Times, he would earn around £150-£160,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

Everton’s struggle with Financial Fair Play could still favour Man United in Branthwaite’s pursuit – the Toffees need to sell players before the end of this month to help balance the books amid PSR concerns.

Jarrad Branthwaite statistics per 90 minutes (2023-24 Premier League) Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.6 Ball recoveries 5.23 Tackles 1.91 Interceptions 1.44 Pass completion percentage 79.8

Man United ‘Monitoring’ Max Kilman

In search for a new centre-back

Manchester United are monitoring Wolves captain Max Kilman as they continue considering their centre-back options in the transfer market, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

United, who reportedly have Kilman on their shortlist this summer, are facing competition from multiple Premier League sides, including West Ham and Tottenham, for the 27-year-old.

According to GMS sources, the Red Devils are unwilling to spend more than £45million on a new centre-half this summer – Wolves’ valuation of Kilman is just above, standing at £50 million.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-06-24.