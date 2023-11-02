Highlights Ex-Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane may not be interested in taking the Manchester United managerial vacancy, should the Old Trafford outfit sack Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United may not be an appealing job for ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane if the club decide to relieve current head coach Erik ten Hag of his duties at Old Trafford, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal view on the Frenchman’s attitude to managing in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have endured an apathetic start to the campaign domestically and in the Champions League, raising concerns over ten Hag’s suitability for the head coach role.

Man Utd have already missed out on one trophy this term, having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United this week. The Manchester giants have shown little signs of improvement from their struggles at the beginning of the season.

Ten Hag may be beginning to feel the pressure

Manchester United’s start to the season has been somewhat of an embarrassment for the Red Devils, who have lost half of their opening ten Premier League games on top of two defeats in the Champions League and an early Carabao Cup exit. Form at Old Trafford has hit an all-time low, with the side losing five home games this season, including Premier League defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Manchester City, whilst a Champions League defeat to Galatasaray puts the club in danger of dropping out of the competition.

Last season, ten Hag guided United to a third-placed Premier League finish alongside a Carabao Cup triumph and an FA Cup final defeat to eventual treble-holders Man City. However, an underwhelming start to the campaign will lead to inevitable questions over his suitability for the role of Manchester United manager.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has recently told GIVEMESPORT that she is happy with ten Hag but distressed about the club’s current plight. However, that hasn’t stopped speculation surrounding his position in the Old Trafford dugout. Various sources have speculated who could replace ten Hag at Man Utd, with Zidane’s name often cropping up in discussions.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Jones has indicated that Zidane is “not even that fussed” about the prospect of managing in the Premier League, having guided Real Madrid to three Champions League titles during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The journalist struggles to see the former France legend having an interest in the Old Trafford hot seat. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Zidane is a name that crops up a lot, but why would he want to come into a job like this? We’ve been led to believe he’s not even that fussed about managing in the Premier League, so I can’t imagine he would want to take charge of the most pressurised job in England at a time when the team are under-achieving and have a squad that seems loaded with problems. If it was the Man City job, then yeah, I’m sure Zidane might half fancy taking over a job that would be hard to get too wrong. But this one? I don’t see why he would want it. Zidane is a serial winner, and he will look at the records over the past decade and realise that his chances of continuing his legacy as a man that constantly wins the biggest trophies will be hard to carry on at United.”

Man Utd may have to turn to a Zidane alternative

A crucial Champions League tie in Copenhagen could dictate ten Hag's future, with defeat likely to consign the Red Devils to an early exit from the tournament at the competition’s group stages. According to The Times, ten Hag is reportedly on "thin ice". The same outlet says that Man Utd view Ruben Amorim as the ideal replacement for the Dutchman.

Journalist Keith Wales has suggested to BirminghamLive that Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to manage Manchester United in favour of remaining at Villa Park. The Spanish head coach has turned the Villans from relegation candidates to a Europa Conference League competing outfit within a year. He has shown his credentials to be a top Premier League manager after his disappointing stint at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi could be a candidate to replace ten Hag at Old Trafford. The Italian has impressed with his Seagulls side playing a free-flowing brand of football whilst producing impressive results, as shown by their 3-1 victory at the hands of the Red Devils earlier this season. However, for now, ten Hag remains in the United dugout but must find a way to turn around the club’s atrocious form.

