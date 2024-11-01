Manchester United have been urged to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres for new manager Ruben Amorim by broadcaster Richard Keys, who has labelled the centre-forward "sensational".

United look set to be close to confirming that Amorim is the replacement for Erik ten Hag following the Dutchman's sacking on Monday, and now they have been told to bring one of his top Sporting stars to Old Trafford as well.

The Red Devils already have the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford who can play in that main striker role, but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that while Hojlund has the opportunity to thrive under the incoming 39-year-old boss, they could look to add another forward to their squad in 2025.

Gyokeres would be a brilliant signing for INEOS if he could repeat the form he has produced for the Portuguese giants - the striker has been a goal machine following his move from Coventry City in the summer of 2023 and was described in the Guardian as being 'Europe's next elite-level striker'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gyokeres has scored 16 goals in 15 appearances this season.

In total, the Sweden international has netted 59 goals in 65 appearances for Sporting - adding a further 19 assists - after hitting the ground running at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Writing on his X account, Keys said:

"What is it about classless Utd? They admit they met Amorim in the last int break. Did Sporting know? And they want him to break his notice period. Would they be happy if an employee of theirs did? Pay the compensation. Do it properly. And find £80m for Gyokeres. He’s sensational."

GIVEMESPORT previously suggested that Gyokeres could be one of four Sporting players United could look at after appointing Amorim, with his teammate Morten Hjulmand already being on the radar of United recruiters even prior to the 39-year-old's likely appointment.

United aren't the only team looking at Gyokeres however, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing last month that Arsenal were also set to scout 26-year-old over the next few weeks before a potential 'mega transfer'.

Related Exclusive: £37m Man Utd Star to ‘Profit’ Under Amorim After Ten Hag Snub Ruben Amorim looks to be edging closer to the Manchester United job and certain players could benefit from his addition

All statistics accordung to Transfermarkt - correct as of 01-11-24.