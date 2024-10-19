Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they host Brentford at Old Trafford, with Erik Ten Hag still in the dugout despite severe speculation about his future.

The Red Devils have won just three of 11 games in all competitions this season, including just two in the Premier League, but despite talks during the international break that the manager could be replaced he is still in charge and will look to turn around their lacklustre form. He will be coming up against an impressive Bees side, managed by Thomas Frank, who claimed a huge 5-3 win in their last clash against Wolves.

Both sides have had several stars away on international duty and are dealing with injury issues, so there could be changes in their lineups from what we are used to seeing. This is how GIVEMESPORT expects both teams to line up.

Manchester United Team News

Ten Hag faces defensive crisis

After holding Aston Villa to a 0-0 draw stalemate in their last Premier League outing, the Reds will come into this game with a big defensive crisis pending due to injuries.

Harry Maguire hobbled off injured at half-time and will miss a few weeks of action, while Noussair Mazraoui has undergone a procedure for a heart issue and is likely to miss a few weeks also. On top of that Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro remain unavailable to play after long-term injuries and won't be available for this game.

Mason Mount is expected to be available for the squad after overcoming a knock during the break, while Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo should be fine despite withdrawing from international duty. Manuel Ugarte will be assessed after being forced off injured while with Uruguay, while reports suggest Kobbie Mainoo could miss four weeks due to a hamstring problem.

Manchester United Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Leny Yoro Foot November 2024 Luke Shaw Calf November 2024 Tyrell Malacia Knee November 2024 Harry Maguire Calf November 2024 Noussair Mazraoui Other October 2024 Alejandro Garnacho Knee October 2024 Amad Diallo Illness October 2024 Mason Mount Head October 2024 Kobbie Mainoo Hamstring November 2024 Manuel Ugarte Thigh Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, the manager shared an update on the status of his squad.

"Kobbie [Mainoo] and Harry [Maguire] they are out for a couple of weeks. Mazraoui it is good news. He had an illness but he has returned to the training pitch and he is available for selection tomorrow. "They are back [Shaw and Malacia] but we can't force their return. We have to do it very carefully because we don't want them to return and then quickly drop out. We have to do it careful but of course we do it as soon as possible because the team needs a left full-back."

Manchester United Predicted XI

Eriksen to get the nod

Manchester United Predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Manchester United Predicted Substitutes: Bayindir (GK), Lindelof (DEF), Ugarte (MID), Mount (MID), Gore (MID), Collyer (MID), Garnacho (FWD), Antony (FWD), Zirkzee (FWD).

Ten Hag has got some big decisions to make with his squad selection for a huge game, with some speculation that he could be sacked if the team suffer defeat yet again. Mazraoui's availability is a huge boost which should see a familiar back four named, with Jonny Evans dropping back to the bench.

Further forward Christian Eriksen continued his excellent form during the international break and should start, while Bruno Fernandes is likely to keep his place despite some poor form while Marcus Rashford is expected to start once again.

Related Exclusive: Harry Maguire's Man Utd Career Takes Unexpected Twist Harry Maguire and Manchester United could part ways in the near future, but sources say it may not be January

Brentford Team News

Frank has big injury issues

The Bees have had a mixed start to the season so far with three wins and three losses from their opening seven games, but their performances have been impressive. It's even more impressive considering they lost star player Ivan Toney during the transfer window and are dealing with a host of injury issues.

Striker Igor Thiago is a long-term absentee with a knee problem, while Gustavo Nunes Josh Da Silva, Yoanne Wissa and Rico Henry are all unlikely to return before the next international break too. Mikel Damsgaard and Mathias Jensen have had knocks recently while Aaron Hickey will be assessed after the international break.

Brentford Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Igor Thiago Knee December 2024 Gustavo Nunes Back Unknown Josh Da Silva Knee November 2024 Yoanne Wissa Ankle November 2024 Rico Henry Knee November 2024 Mikel Damsgaard Knock October 2024 Mathias Jensen Calf October 2024 Aaron Hickey Thigh October 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash, Frank provided an update on the health status of his squad.

"Yoane [Wissa] is training on the grass with the team which is positive. I need to find out if he is ready for Saturday or if it is too soon. "Elsewhere, there are no fresh injury concerns. Everyone who was available for the last game is available for this one as well. Touch wood, everyone is fit and healthy. “Both of them [Damsgaard and Norgaard] had minor issues. We could’ve pushed them through the international games but then problems might’ve come down the line. “Mathi [Jensen] is training very well and training with the team. It’s just too soon to risk him but it’s looking very positive for Ipswich. Igor is a big character in a positive way. It’s still a bit early for him to be involved. “Rico is in a positive place,” the Bees boss continued. “He played 45 mins in an in-house game on Tuesday which was good to see. “He won’t travel. It’s too early to involve him for Manchester United so it will be more clever to get him involved over the next two weeks. He has trained all week, but he’s been out for a year. This was the first 45 minutes in an 11 v 11 game he’s played."

Brentford Predicted XI

Damsgaard to recover

Brentford Predicted XI: Flekken; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Janelt, Norgaard; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Carvalho; Schade

Brentford Predicted Substitutes: Valdimarsson (GK); Mee (DEF), Soo-Kim (DEF), Roserslev (DEF), Hickey (DEF), Jensen (MID), Trevitt (MID), Konak (MID), Lewis-Potter (FWD).

Frank's sides have been praised for their fast starts in recent weeks, scoring inside the opening 90 seconds of each of their last four fixtures. Bryan Mbeumo continues to be the star of the team and will start again, while Fabio Carvalho could come into the side ahead of Keane Lewis-Potter after scoring against Man United during pre-season while still with Liverpool.

Aaron Hickey should be okay to return to the squad on the bench, while Kevin Schade should lead the line in the absence of Igor Thiago and Wissa.