Manchester United take on West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup and we can reveal what TV channel this game will be on as well as all the team news.

United enter the match fresh off capturing the Carabao Cup, their first trophy in six years and the first of the Erik ten Hag era. In terms of the FA Cup, United cruised past Reading in the fourth round, with Casemiro scoring two goals and Fred scoring the other in a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

While United are flying high, West Ham are just looking to stay in the Premier League, with their wretched form putting them in the bottom three prior to a much-needed 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest over the weekend. David Moyes will look to build on this as he returns to the club he once managed, having beaten Derby County 2-0 in the previous round.

Here is everything you need to know as Manchester United take on West Ham United.

When do Manchester United play West Ham United?

The match takes place on Wednesday March 1st with a kick-off time of 19:45 (GMT). With it being midweek, it will be very interesting to see how both sides line up as they only just played on the weekend.

Where will Manchester United vs West Ham United be played?

The game takes place at Old Trafford, with United being drawn as the home team for the third straight round this season. In fact, they have not been drawn as the away side for a domestic cup game since the 2020/21 season.

Where can you watch Manchester United vs West Ham United?

The clash will be shown live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, with coverage starting at 19:00 (GMT). This channel is free to watch and doesn't require a Sky or Virgin subscription. All you need is a TV license.

How can you live stream Manchester United vs West Ham United?

The match will also be available through the ITVX app and website, which is available on both your mobile, computer and tablet device.

Manchester United vs West Ham United history

Both clubs have a storied history in the cup, as you will see below.

How many FA Cups have the two clubs won?

Manchester United are the second most successful club in FA Cup history, with their 12 triumphs only bettered by Arsenal’s 14. Their 19 finals is also second to the Gunners (21).

Their last FA Cup came in 2016 in Louis van Gaal’s final game in charge, which was the club’s first trophy of the post-Fergie era and first FA Cup win since 2004, via Manchester United.

West Ham have won three FA Cups of their own, coming in 1964, 1975 and 1980. They have lost two finals, the first in 1923 and the second in 2006 when Steven Gerrard dragged Liverpool to success via penalties after he scored two stunning goals in a thrilling 3-3 draw, via West Ham.

How many times have the club met in the FA Cup?

With such a rich history in the cup, it might not be a huge shock that they’ve met on 13 occasions in the cup, including replays.

Amazingly, the first-ever game between the sides came in the cup on February 25th, 1911, where the Irons ran out 2-1 winners.

This was the first of West Ham’s four wins over their more famous rivals, who have six wins. The other three games ended in draws, which led to replays.

28 Jan 2001: Paolo Di Canio of West Ham celebrates scoring the winning goal during the AXA sponsored FA Cup 4th round match against Manchester United played at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England. West Ham won the match 1-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Ross Kinnaird /Allsport

Perhaps the most iconic FA Cup game between them in recent times was in 2001, when Paolo Di Canio scored in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, via 11v11.

Overall Head to Head record

The two clubs have played one another 150 times. United have the upper hand here with 72 wins to West Ham’s 46. The other 32 ended in stalemates, via 11v11.

Last five meetings

30th October, 2022: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham - Premier League

22nd January, 2022: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham - Premier League

22nd September, 2021: Manchester United 0-1 West Ham - League Cup

19th September, 2021: West Ham 1-2 Manchester United - Premier League

14th March, 2021: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham - Premier League

Manchester United vs West Ham United Team News

The Red Devils are slowly getting most of their players back, with Antony and Scott McTominay returning in recent weeks. Anthony Martial is likely to remain sidelined, and he’s joined by long-term absentees Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek.

The Irons are likely to be without Lukasz Fabianski, who was forced off at the weekend with a gruesome-looking eye injury. Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet are certain absentees for the trip to Old Trafford.

via Premier Injuries

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer, Fernandes; Sancho, Antony, Weghorst

West Ham United Predicted Starting XI: Areola; Coufal, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Johnson; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen, Benrahma, Ings

Prediction

Manchester United 2-0 West Ham United: The Red Devils are flying at the moment and it's hard to see the Irons slowing them down. Expect a relatively comfortable win, with David Moyes suffering more misery at Old Trafford.

