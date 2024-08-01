Highlights Manchester United "very close" to agreeing terms to sign Arsenal's Chido Obi-Martin.

16-year-old sensation has offers from Germany that "far exceed" deal to take him to Old Trafford.

More transfer business expected before the end of the transfer window on August 30th.

Manchester United are "very close" to agreeing a deal to sign Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin despite bigger offers from elsewhere, Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 16-year-old youth striker has confirmed that he has left the Gunners ahead of a move elsewhere, after failing to agree terms with the north London giants about a professional deal for when he turns 17 later this season.

The Danish sensation, who has been described as "deadly" by scout Ben Mattinson scored 32 goals in 18 appearances for Arsenal in the Under-18's Premier League last season, and also scored ten goals in one game against Liverpool for the Under-16's, and has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in European football.

Manchester United Very Close to Chido Obi-Martin Deal

German clubs also interested in 16-year-old

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal for the forward, which has got Mark Goldbridge incredibly excited about a potential transfer, but it's not done quite yet.

But a deal is set to accelerate in the coming days and hours according to Sky Sports reporter Sheth, who revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday morning that his move to Old Trafford clearly isn't financially motivated as he other bigger offers from clubs in Germany that he is rejecting to join Erik Ten Hag's side.

"Now, with regard to where he's going to go to we understand that Manchester United are very close now to agreeing terms with Chido Obi and his representatives. So this one could accelerate quite quickly in the coming days, in the coming hours. "They have got competition though, Manchester United, because a number of German clubs are very, very interested, and this would probably back up that his decision making isn't financially motivated, because we think that the offers on the table from the German clubs far exceeded what Manchester United were offering."

Chido Obi-Martin - u-18 Premier League: goals/games by opponent, 2023-24 Opponent Goals Norwich City 7 West Ham United 5 Crystal Palace 4 Fulham 4 Chelsea 3 Southampton 3

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Obi's move to United would be the first deal between the two sides since Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's swap deal in 2018.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd 'Given Fresh Optimism' in Bid to Sign £60m Star Manchester United are looking to hold fresh discussions in an attempt to get a deal for Manuel Ugarte over the line

Manchester United Expect More Transfer Business

Exits and arrivals expected at Old Trafford

With Obi Martin now close to becoming the club's third arrival of the summer, there is still expected to be plenty more business done at Old Trafford before the August 30th transfer deadline.

Manuel Ugarte is the club's top midfield target and there is fresh hope a deal can be done after Paris Saint-Germain agreed terms with Benfica to sign Joao Neves, while the club are expected to move forward with a deal for Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui if Aaron Wan-Bissaka completes a move to West Ham as expected.

Hannibal Mejbri is also expected to leave the club permanently, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GMS that there should be movement in days amid "genuine interest" from Rangers while Celtic also are preparing an offer according to reports.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-07-24.