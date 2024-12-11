Manchester United are now 'very close' to a deal to sign Paraguayan wonderkid Diego Leon, according to journalist Uriel Lugt.

Reports emerged on Tuesday evening that the Red Devils were interested in bringing the 17-year-old left-sided defender to Old Trafford from Cerro Porteno, with GIVEMESPORT correspondent Ben Jacobs confirming that Jason Wilcox was heavily involved in the negotiations.

Things have moved on quickly in the last 24 hours with the latest suggestions from South American being that a move is now imminent between all parties.

In an exclusive update on X, Lugt said:

Diego León is very close to joining #ManchesterUnited. They are agreeing the terms of the sale with #CerroPorteño for a value close to US$5M. It would arrive in June 2025.

According to Lugt, the deal will cost United and INEOS just under £4m, although it is unlikely that the South American youngster will be coming into the first team straightaway. In fact, Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg says he will arrive at Carrington next summer at the earliest should a transfer be completed now.

The left wing-back position is key for new head coach Ruben Amorim in his 3-4-3 system but tt has already proved to be a problem position for the Portuguese in the first month of his reign at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw has suffered another injury setback while Tyrell Malacia has only just returned from a long-term absence, meaning the likes of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have been used there in his opening five matches in charge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leon has already made 19 first-team appearances for Cerro Porteno despite only turning 17 in April.

Leon would be a potential longer-term fix for the issue, and he has already spoken out about the potential move with his brother claiming that he is hoping that there is something behind the rumours.

United already have a plethora of exciting teenagers in their ranks with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Sekou Kone and Chido Obi-Martin, and Leon could be the latest name to be added to the list should this deal be confirmed.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 11-12-24.