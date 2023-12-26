Highlights Manchester United are pleased with the training levels of backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

The Turkey international could have an opportunity for regular minutes in Erik ten Hag's Red Devils side in the new year.

Man Utd are also considering the future of Raphael Varane, who has been linked with a return to ex-employers Real Madrid.

Manchester United are pleased with the training levels of backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, as journalist Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive internal update on the shot-stopper at Old Trafford.

Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag ensured that the club signed two ‘keepers during the 2023 summer transfer window, with Inter’s Andre Onana also arriving in Manchester.

Bayindir hasn’t got a look-in during the 2023/24 season but could find an opportunity for regular minutes opening up in the new year. Man Utd hope to improve their standing in the Premier League, having already exited European competition after finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

Bayindir’s Man Utd career

During the 2023 summer transfer market, Manchester United were in desperate need of signing two goalkeepers. Long-term first-choice stopper David de Gea was allowed to leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract in June after the Red Devils decided against offering the former Spain international a new deal. Man Utd moved quickly in the market to replace the former Atletico Madrid No. 1 and confirmed the signing of Inter’s Onana in July in a deal worth £47.2m.

Late in the transfer window, United would also dispense of the services of Dean Henderson, who had spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest. In the final days of the summer, Crystal Palace acquired the signature of the former England U21 star for a fee in the region of £20m. This left United short in their goalkeeper department and desperate to sign another option between the sticks to compete with Onana for a place in ten Hag’s starting lineup.

On Deadline Day of the summer transfer window, Manchester United confirmed that Fenerbahce goalkeeper Bayindir had signed for the Old Trafford outfit for just over £4m. The 25-year-old signed a four-year deal with the option of a further 12 months, cementing his long-term future with the Manchester giants.

Speaking to the club’s official website (via Sky Sports), Bayindir expressed how it was a huge honour for him to represent Manchester United:

“It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club. I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.”

However, the 6ft 6in Bayindir has yet to appear for ten Hag’s side despite Onana's struggles. But opportunities could knock for the Turkey international in the very near future.

Altay Bayindir - Fenerbahce stats Appearances 145 Yellow cards 11 Red cards 1 Goals conceded 162 Clean sheets 44 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Fabrizio Romano on Altay Bayindir

Romano has claimed that Man Utd are “very confident” in Bayindir and believe they have signed a “very good” backup goalkeeper. The Italian journalist also hints that the second-choice stopper could play a prominent role for the club, with Onana potentially departing for the African Cup of Nations in January. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Man Utd are very confident in Bayindir. They're very happy with him in training. They believe they signed a very good backup goalkeeper, so they finally have a very good and competitive one. Bayindir is doing great in training and has a great relationship with his teammates. Everyone at the club trusts him. So, they decided to go for him because they knew the potential issue with Onana going to AFCON. So, I'm sure they have 100% faith in and trust him.”

Man Utd transfer news, including the future of Raphael Varane

As the 2024 winter transfer window approaches, ten Hag will consider which players he’d like to see arrive and depart at Old Trafford as he prepares to shape his squad further. According to Capenda Cope, Real Madrid could look to re-sign Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane after David Alaba was ruled out for the rest of the 2023/24 season after suffering a severe injury.

ESPN claims that ten Hag hopes to keep Varane and Casemiro during the January market. Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (15th December) that the French centre-back is frustrated at Old Trafford but may not get his move in the upcoming window.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Manchester United are eyeing up Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo as a replacement for Antony. Despite the Brazilian only arriving at Old Trafford during the summer of 2022, ten Hag is said to be preparing for his exit and has sent scouts to watch Kubo on seven occasions during the 2023/24 season.

And 90min claims Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart are considering potential deals to sign winger Jadon Sancho. After a public fallout with ten Hag, the former England international has not appeared in a Manchester United squad since September.