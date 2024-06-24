Highlights Man United are 'very interested' in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Manchester United are ‘very interested’ in Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee as the Red Devils are looking for a backup for their starlet Rasmus Hojlund, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Sheth, United are hoping to avoid stunting the development of Hojlund and could bring in a different kind of profile striker this summer.

Zirkzee, described as ‘tall, strong and imposing’, would bring different attributes to Man United compared to Hojlund, who is strong in counter-attacks and is quick when running into space.

Hojlund, who joined the club 12 months ago from Atalanta, scored 10 goals in 30 appearances in his debut season in England, showing glimpses of promise under manager Erik ten Hag.

United are keen to bring in a new forward after Anthony Martial left the club on a free transfer – the Frenchman had another injury-hit season which saw him make just 13 league appearances.

Man United Eye Zirkzee Signing

Considering several players

Sheth, speaking to GMS, suggests United are looking at several strikers available in the market this summer, but remain very interested in Zirkzee:

“They are looking at a number of players in that position, as they are with all of the positions that they do want to strengthen in. “But Joshua Zirkzee seems to be the interesting one because they are very, very interested in the player. He's a forward from Bologna. He's with the Netherlands at the moment, at Euro 2024, a young player as well. “And it's interesting the kind of profile that they'll go for, because I don't think they want to stunt the development of Rasmus Hojlund too much.”

Zirkzee, who has a release clause of £34m, also faces interest from Milan – according to Fabrizio Romano, the Rossoneri are still ahead in the race for the Netherlands international.

The 23-year-old, who just finished his second season with Bologna and has been labelled as an "insane athlete" by analyst Ben Mattinson, was instrumental in helping Thiago Motta’s side qualify for the Champions League for the first time in history, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists in 34 Serie A appearances.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Italy Cup 3 1 2 168

Jadon Sancho Man United Exit ‘Complicated’

Juventus concerned over demands

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho’s exit this summer is ‘complicated’, journalist Dean Jones has suggested.

Juventus, who are interested in signing the Man United outcast this summer, are concerned over United’s fee demands, as well as Sancho’s wages, according to Jones.

The 24-year-old is poised to leave the club on a permanent deal this summer after it was confirmed Erik ten Hag will stay in charge, leaving no option for Sancho to return to the first-team squad.

After falling out with the Dutchman, Sancho was forced to train on his own last season before joining Borussia Dortmund on loan.

