The Red Devils have endured a disappointing start to the season, sitting eighth in the Premier League.

Recent rumours have claimed that ten Hag is on 'thin ice' at Man Utd, with two candidates named as potential candidates to replace the Dutchman.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag now faces the worrying prospect of not having the full support of the dressing room, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on his future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have endured a disappointing start to the season after achieving a third-placed Premier League finish and winning the Carabao Cup last term.

Ten Hag has come under pressure in recent weeks following below-par home displays in the top flight and Champions League and could find himself on the chopping board if things don’t turn around quickly. Man Utd hope to add consistency to their performances with an upturn in results demanded from the club’s supporters.

Ten Hag is under immense pressure at Man Utd

It’s been a tumultuous season on and off the pitch for Manchester United this term, having failed to build on a promising first season under ten Hag this campaign. Having won their first trophy in almost six years last time out, United had hoped to challenge for further titles and potentially compete for a Premier League winners medal, having seen local rivals Manchester City match their treble-winning season of 1998/99 last term.

However, losing five of their opening 11 top-flight home games sees the Red Devils languishing in eighth, six points off a place in the top four and nine points behind their noisy neighbours, who lead the way in the early stages. A 3-0 home defeat to the Sky Blues emphasised the gulf in quality between the two sides, with an Erling Haaland brace followed by a Phil Foden strike sealing the deal in last month’s derby.

United followed up that below-par home display with an equally demoralising 3-0 home loss to Newcastle United in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils faced a rotated Magpies side, with Eddie Howe prioritising the club’s Premier League and Champions League form. But goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock secured a comfortable evening’s work for the North East outfit, dumping United out of the competition they won last season.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that several Man Utd players aren’t buying into ten Hag’s culture at Old Trafford this season. One example is winger Jadon Sancho, who has fallen out with the Dutchman after the Red Devils boss claimed he hadn’t trained well enough to be part of United’s squad that travelled to Arsenal in September. The 23-year-old hit back in a now-deleted X post, claiming that he felt he had been made a scapegoat and believes there were alternative factors for his absence.

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 49 Wins 29 Draws 6 Losses 14 Goals For 70 Goals Against 59 Manager of the Month awards 2 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

Jacobs hints that without a united dressing room at Old Trafford, it could be the beginning of the end for ten Hag, regardless of the hierarchy’s backing. The journalist says the manner of the way players' heads dropped against Man City and Newcastle is “very worrying.” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“In the loss to Newcastle and also the Manchester derby, there were players that looked not only below par, but almost showcasing the wrong attitude, and how heads dropped in both games and how players off the field are not necessarily up to the standards that Manchester United have expected historically, is very worrying from ten Hag’s perspective. It's all very well having the hierarchy supporting you, but without a united dressing room, we know that that's the beginning of the end. The players can and have at Manchester United in the past almost forced managers out.”

Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

Last week, The Times reported that ten Hag was on ‘thin ice’ at Manchester United, having overseen poor displays against Manchester City and Newcastle in back-to-back home defeats. The publication hinted that Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim was a contender to replace the 53-year-old in the Old Trafford dugout, whilst Zinedine Zidane was another namedrop.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United have denied any idea or claim that there has been contact with any prospective head coach to replace ten Hag. The club’s sources “guarantee” that rumours about the under-fire manager are false.

Ten Hag’s side responded to a difficult few days with a late 1-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League last weekend. Dropped points for Aston Villa, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur mean they have closed the gap on some of their rivals for a Champions League spot.

Therefore, ten Hag hopes the following days can represent the beginning of United turning their season around, with clashes against Copenhagen and Luton Town to come this week.

