He's only been in charge at Manchester United for one match, but Ruben Amorim has already spotted a major area for improvement within the team and reportedly has a shortlist with four strikers on it for the club to pursue in the January transfer window. The former Sporting CP manager finally arrived in England earlier this month and oversaw his team's 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Despite an early goal from Marcus Rashford, the Englishman struggled and the coach has pinpointed his forward line as something that needs to be improved and for good reason. After 12 matches in the league, only Everton (10), Crystal Palace (10) and Southampton (9) have scored less than the Red Devils (13).

As a result, the manager is keen to bolster his attack at the first possible opportunity and according to a report from Sky Sports Germany, there are four possible strikers on the radar, including one 'world class' forward.

Manchester United's Four Targets

Victor Osimhen is one of the names linked

With United keen to add firepower to the side, they've been linked with four very impressive names. Firstly, it's been reported that the club are interested in Victor Osimhen. The forward, described as 'world class' by Jose Mourinho, has been tearing defences apart during his loan spell with Galatasaray in Turkey and the Red Devils could come calling for him once the winter transfer window opens in just over a month. He has a £67.7m release clause, but considering his situation with Napoli, the Serie A side may be prepared to sell him for a little cheaper.

He's not the only name on their list, though. Amorim's side are also keeping an eye on Osimhen's national teammate, Victor Boniface. The Nigerian was in blistering form last season as Bayer Leverkusen went unbeaten in the league and lifted their first ever Bundesliga title. He's picked up where he left off too, with eight goals to his name already.

Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani is also apparently a person of interest for United chiefs. Despite his less than stellar form in France, the Red Devils are high on the forward and he's a name they're considering ahead of January. The final name on their list is Omar Marmoush who actually replaced Kolo Muani at Frankfurt when he moved to PSG.

The forward is second to only Harry Kane in terms of goals scored in the Bundesliga this season. He's hit the back of the net 14 times in 17 appearances across all competitions and has 24 goal contributions in total so far. The list offers a wide variety of strikers for United to consider with each man offering something very different than the rest if they were to be brought to England.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 26/11/2024