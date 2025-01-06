Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is a chance he moves clubs in the January transfer window, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Red Devils are enduring a difficult season in the Premier League, despite their impressive 2-2 draw away at Liverpool on Sunday. Ruben Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag earlier in the campaign, but so far, he's struggled to turn things around completely.

United's attacking options have failed to live up to expectations this campaign, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both failing to nail down a starting role in Amorim's side. The Portuguese coach has regularly rotated the two centre-forwards, who have scored just five Premier League goals between them.

Osimhen Could Move in the January Window

He's been linked with Man Utd

Reports have suggested that United could make a move to sign Osimhen during the January transfer window, with a potential swap deal involving Marcus Rashford mooted. The English forward has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, with Amorim regularly omitting him from the squad.

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that there is a possibility that Osimhen will move club during the January transfer window, but at the moment, there is nothing advanced or close in terms of a transfer...

"In terms of chance to move, it’s possible. But at the moment nothing is advanced or close with any club despite the links around. It’s still early for this one."

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise if United decide to move for a new striker in the winter considering the form of both Hojlund and Zirkzee, but both strikers are still young and the Red Devils have invested a lot of money to bring them to the club. Osimhen has been a consistent goalscorer around Europe during his career, and there's no doubt he would be a smart addition for United.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray after his time at Napoli turned 'sour'. There's no doubt the Nigerian forward will be considering returning to a top European league after his spell in Turkey.