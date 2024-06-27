Highlights Manchester United and Arsenal could be teams to watch in the Victor Osimhen race.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has told Manchester United and Arsenal fans to keep an eye on a potential move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who could leave the Italian club this summer transfer window.

Osimhen has previously admitted that a move to the Premier League would be of interest to him at some point in the future, and after a disappointing season with Napoli, it could be time to move on. The Serie A outfit failed to qualify for Champions League football, so they might struggle to keep hold of some of their key stars.

United and Arsenal could both be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer, and if Napoli are willing to lower their asking price for Osimhen, it wouldn't be a surprise to see either club make a move.

Man Utd and Arsenal Could Move for Osimhen

Napoli would need to lower their asking price

Speaking on Playback, Italian reporter Romano has suggested that clubs in England are 'one to watch' in the race for Osimhen, particularly Manchester United and Arsenal...

"In this moment of the market, keep an eye also in England, because Osimhen could be a big possibility. If Napoli changes the price of Victor Osimhen, there could be a possibility for other clubs to enter. For example, Manchester United are looking for a striker. We know about Joshua Zirkzee and this battle with Milan, but also Arsenal are looking for a striker. Will they go for a striker? Will they go for a winger? What they decide to do in terms of plan? Keep an eye on many clubs for Victor Osimhen."

Victor Osimhen Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 25 15 3 133 Champions League 6 2 1 320 Italy Cup 1 0 0 –

Signing a new centre-forward could be one of United's major priorities for the current transfer window. French striker Anthony Martial will leave the club following the expiration of his contract. Rasmus Hojlund is Erik ten Hag's only recognised senior option through the middle of attack, and the young international needs cover and competition.

It could be a similar story for the Gunners, who have often utilised Kai Havertz in the striker position despite him playing deeper throughout his career. Osimhen has been described as a 'world-class' striker by experienced manager Jose Mourinho, who was full of praise for his Roma players, when he was in charge of the Italian side, for dealing with the threat of the Nigerian attacker...

"[Evan] Ndicka won more duels. [Diego] Llorente struggled against [Joshua] Zirkzee but today he won lots of duels against a world-class striker in [Victor] Osimhen, beating him to the ball and pressing him well."

Napoli Want a Lot of Money for Osimhen

He has a £110m release clause

According to reports in Italy, Osimhen has a release clause in his contract worth around £110m. It's understood that they may have reduced their asking price for the Nigerian international, potentially looking for a fee of around £85m. Failing to qualify for the Champions League may have impacted Napoli's finances.

Although Osimhen has been a consistent goalscorer during his time at Napoli, there's no guarantee he will adapt to the Premier League with ease. It's a lot of money for United and Arsenal to risk, but with his age profile and goalscoring record it's no surprise Napoli are demanding that much money.

