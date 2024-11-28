Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has his heart set on a move to Manchester United in the future, according to a report from The Sun.

With Ruben Amorim making the move to Old Trafford earlier this month, a host of Sporting players have been linked with a move to United. Amorim may be looking to bring in some of his own players who know his system and methods to allow him to implement his ideas fully.

Gyokeres has been one of the standout stars for Sporting this season and one of the best strikers in Europe, so it would be no surprise if Gyokeres was a target for the Red Devils. Although United have Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, and Marcus Rashford competing for the centre-forward position, Gyokeres could take their side to the next level.

A report from The Sun has claimed that Gyokeres has his 'heart set' on a move to Manchester United and the Premier League, hoping to reunite with former manager Amorim. Barcelona were reportedly interested in the Swedish striker, but they've switched their focus to Alexander Isak after discovering that a move for Gyokeres would be difficult.

It's understood that Gyokeres has a release clause of around £83m, but he has an agreement in place where he can leave for a fee of around £58m. The 26-year-old has scored 24 goals in just 20 games so far this season in all competitions, making a £58m fee look fairly reasonable for a player of his stature.

Gyokeres, who has been described as 'world-class', will undoubtedly be looking to ply his trade in one of the biggest leagues in the world at some point after venturing to Portugal. The Swedish forward was previously with Coventry City in the Championship, so it will be interesting to see whether he'd been keen on a return to England.

United could have an advantage in the race to secure Gyokeres' signature due to the link with Amorim, but with two natural centre-forwards and Rashford as cover, it might not be considered a priority position at the moment.